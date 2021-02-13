Coronavirus updates: Weekly cases dip below 5,000 for first time in four months

Kansas added 4,540 COVID-19 cases over the last week, raising the total from the start of the pandemic to 286,102 cases, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The thrice-weekly numbers released Friday by KDHE showed 1,208 new COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths and 47 more hospitalizations. The number of cases is the lowest single report since Sept. 30, and the new numbers bring the weekly total to 4,540 cases — the lowest week-long figures since the same week at the end of September

It was the first time weekly numbers were under 5,000 since October. The highest week of cases was more than 19,000 cases in November. Weekly cases have been mostly trending down since reaching that high in mid-November. Deaths, however, have ebbed and flowed each week since cases peaked.

Kansas had 263 reported COVID-19 deaths over the last week, or nearly 38 deaths a day over the last week.

The average number of deaths each week is about 103, according to comparable KDHE data going back to mid-May.

The data shows death by date has been mostly dropping since hitting a high of 57 on Dec. 8.

Kansas has a total of 4,364 COVID-19 deaths.

Cases based on the day symptoms started have been mostly dropping since reaching a high on Nov. 9. Hospitalizations and new admissions to intensive care units, both for confirmed or suspected COVID-19, have been trending down since December.

Vaccine in Kansas

KHDE has reported 273,428 people have received the vaccine in Kansas, or about 9.4% of the states’ population. of those, 91,752 received their second dose.

Here is a breakdown of people vaccinated by age group:

17 and under — 555 people vaccinated

18 to 24 — 13,134 people vaccinated

25 to 34 — 31,386 people vaccinated

35 to 44 — 35,182 people vaccinated

45 to 54 — 32,392 people vaccinated

55 to 64 — 38,159 people vaccinated

65 to 74 — 52,621 people vaccinated

75 to 84 — 42,608 people vaccinated

85 and up — 27,391 people vaccinated

Sedgwick County

Sedgwick County, which has the most cases in the state, saw its COVID-19 cases increase by 125 to 52,423. Deaths increased by 13 to 630, according to KDHE data.

On Friday, the Sedgwick County Health Department reported it administered 948 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 370 second doses, both the day before, bringing the total 19,409 first doses and 8,443 of the second dose. Other organizations have administered the vaccine in Sedgwick County but figures for all vaccinations given in the county are not available.