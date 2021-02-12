Sedgwick County lowers age restrictions on COVID vaccine to 70

The Sedgwick County Health Department has opened its COVID-19 vaccination program to anyone 70 or older, a five-year reduction in age restrictions.

Outside of health care workers, who were the first to receive the vaccine, the county has tied eligibility to age. It is scheduling appointments for walk-in or drive-through vaccines for people with mobility issues.

Sedgwick County is offering first doses of the vaccine to anyone in the 70-and-up age group who lives or works in the county, according to a Friday morning news release.

All vaccines by the county health department are by appointment only Monday-Saturday. To book an appointment, visit sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine/schedule/ or call 316-660-1029.

The county health department has two vaccination clinics:

▪ Walk-in clinic: Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman

▪ Drive-through clinic: Wichita Transit Operations Center, 777 E. Waterman

If you’re get a vaccine, show up no earlier than 15 minutes before your appointment, which is expected to last around 45 minutes.