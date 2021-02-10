New Kansas COVID cluster list names 23 of 252 active outbreaks. Here are the locations.

The Kansas City Star

Kansas public health officials named more locations with active outbreaks of COVID-19.

Sedgwick County had a school, a church and two nursing homes on the state’s list. There could be additional outbreaks in the Wichita area, as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly cluster update on Wednesday identified only a fraction of all the locations with an active outbreak of COVID-19.

The Sedgwick County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard showed seven new clusters in the past week. The new outbreaks were at four businesses, two long-term care facilities and one religious institution.

The only newly-named cluster reported by the local health department in the past week was Premier Living by Warden, at 234 S. Anna St. in Wichita, which had eight staff and two residents test positive as of Feb. 3. That location does not appear on the KDHE’s list.

Statewide, the KDHE reported 252 active clusters. However, only 23 were publicly identified.

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but the state health agency only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded by the KDHE due to privacy concerns.

The KDHE did not identify locations with active clusters for 117 nursing and other care homes, 42 private businesses, 18 schools, 12 prisons or jails, eight health care facilities, six sports, six government offices, five meatpacking plants, five colleges or universities, four group homes, four religious gatherings, one private event and one daycare.

The number of active clusters continues to drop, with 20 fewer this week than last week. Nursing homes, with 19 fewer active outbreaks, were the greatest contributor to the drop, though several other categories also had fewer active clusters.

Those decreases were partially offset by increases in other categories. Compared to last week, there are six more active clusters at private businesses, three at schools and two at colleges or universities.

There were 35 total new clusters reported in the past week. The two biggest contributors to the increase were 13 new clusters at private businesses and 11 at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

There were 91 new deaths reported from clusters in the past week, with nursing homes counting for all but a few deaths.

The active clusters identified by the state are listed below.

Locations with an asterisk were not on last week’s report and may or may not be newly-found outbreaks.

Case counts only include cases within the past 14 days. The list does not include deaths statistics for individual clusters. More information is available on the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov.

School

*Faith Lutheran School, Derby, Sedgwick County, five cases.

College or University

*K-State Polytechnic, Salina, Saline County, five cases.

*Neosho County Community College, Chanute, Neosho County, five cases.

*Sterling College - January, Sterling, Rice County, six cases.

Religious Gathering

*Believers Southern Baptist Church, Wichita, Sedgwick County, eight cases.

Health Care

*Larned State Hospital - January, Larned, Pawnee County, five cases.

Private Businesses





Amazon Fullfillment Center, Kansas City, Wyandotte County, seven cases.





Frito Lay, Topeka, Shawnee County, seven cases.

Goodyear, Topeka, Shawnee County, six cases.

*Northrop Grumman, Topeka, Shawnee County, five cases.

*Starstruck Studio, Lenexa, Johnson County, six cases.

Correctional Facilities

El Dorado Correctional Facility, El Dorado, Butler County, 22 cases.

Shawnee County Jail, Topeka, Shawnee County, 17 cases.





Topeka Correctional Facility, Topeka, Shawnee County, 129 cases.

Winfield Correctional Facility, Winfield, Cowley County, 115 cases.

Long-Term Care Facilities

Emporia Presbyterian Manor - November, Emporia, Lyon County, 18 cases.





*Lakeview Village - January, Lenexa, Johnson County, six cases.

*Life Care Center of Burlington, Burlington, Coffey County, eight cases.

Life Care Center of Wichita - November, Wichita, Sedgwick County, six cases.

*Park Meadows - February, Overland Park, Johnson County, seven cases.

Sandstone Heights Nursing Home, Little River, Rice County, five cases.

*St. Mary’s Manor, Onaga, Pottawatomie County, 18 cases.

*Via Christi Village Broadmoor - January, Wichita, Sedgwick County, eight cases.