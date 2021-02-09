Church forced to close after three priests test positive for COVID in California

Google Maps

Saints Peterand Paul Church in San Francisco was forced to close after a coronavirus outbreak sickened three priests.

“We are deeply touched and grateful for the prayers and support so many of you have sent for Fr. Al, Fr. Armand, and Fr. Bob (and two of Fr. Armand’s caregivers) who tested positive for COVID last week,” the church wrote on its website. “We certainly will not be able to have public Mass the weekend of February 13-14, but may be able to open the Church for private prayer next week.”

Saints Peter and Paul Church has previously been accused of defying health orders and in June, City Attorney of San Francisco Dennis Herrera issued a cease-and-desist to the Archdiocese of San Francisco.

Herrera wrote that the church conducted “both indoor and outdoor gatherings over the past three weekends that violate the Health Order and jeopardize the health and safety of San Franciscans.” Herrera also wrote that the church posted a sign stating that no Sunday mass would be held but its website said that “it will continue to celebrate public Masses twice a day Monday through Saturday.”

Days after Herrera sent the cease-and-desist order, the church held a wedding in early July that resulted in at least 10 attendees testing positive for COVID-19, including the newlyweds, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The indoor wedding was shut down after Herrera’s office sent an attorney, Peter Keith, who ordered the the participants to move the ceremony outdoors, according to the publication. Nearly 100 people were invited to the event but most watched the ceremony over video.

More than 27 million people in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Feb. 9 and more than 466,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. California has the highest number of COVID-19 cases out of any U.S. state.