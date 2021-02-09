COVID vaccine shots begin at Kansas Walmarts on Friday. See which store is nearest you

Twenty Walmart pharmacies in Kansas will begin giving COVID shots on Friday as part of a federal retail pharmacy program.

The vaccines are available for anyone eligible under the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s guidelines. That means anyone age 65 or older could sign up at any of the locations listed below.

None of the stores are in Sedgwick County. The closest stores to Wichita are in El Dorado, Winfield and Arkansas City.

You may schedule an appointment starting Friday at walmart.com/cp/1228302. Vaccines are available by appointment only.

“In consultation with Center for Disease Control (CDC) and states, we took into account the population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local healthcare resources among other factors to identify many of the participating locations, including pharmacies located in a Medically Underserved Areas, as designated by the Health Resources and Services Administration,” a statement from Walmart said.

A full list of Walmart stores offering the vaccines:

Arkansas City: 2701 N. Summit St

Atchison: 1920 Highway 73

Chanute: 2700 S. Santa Fe Ave.

Coffeyville: 1863 CR 5300

Colby: 115 W. Willow St.

Concordia: 140 E. College Dr.

El Dorado: 301 S. Village Rd.

Emporia: 2301 Industrial Rd.

Fort Scott: 2500 S. Main St.

Hays: 4301 Vine St.

Iola: 2200 N. State St.

Junction City: 521 E. Chestnut St; 1723 McFarland Road

Lawrence: 550 Congressional Dr.

Leavenworth: 5000 10th Ave.

Olathe: 13600 S. Alden St.

Parsons: 3201 NO 16th St.

Pittsburg: 2710 N. Broadway St.

Topeka: 1301 SW 37th St.

Winfield: 2202 Pike Rd.