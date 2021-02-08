Sedgwick County lowers age restrictions on COVID vaccine; appointments open all week

The Sedgwick County Health Department has opened its COVID-19 vaccination program to anyone 75 or older and is scheduling appointments for walk-in or drive-through vaccines all week, county officials announced Monday afternoon.

Sedgwick County is offering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone in that age group who lives or works in the county.

All vaccines by the county health department are by appointment only. To book an appointment, visit sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine/schedule/ or call 316-660-1029.

The county health department has two vaccination clinics:

▪ Walk-in clinic: Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman

▪ Drive-through clinic: Wichita Transit Operations Center, 777 E. Waterman

Both COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be open through Friday, Feb. 13.

The county is urging people not to show up too early for their vaccines, to avoid long lines in the bitter cold temperatures. County officials say not to show up earlier than 15 minutes before your appointment.

About 11,500 residents in Sedgwick County are between the ages of 75 and 79. Previously only those 80 and older were eligible to receive the vaccine from the county.