Kansas reports youngest person in state to die from COVID

Until this week, the youngest person reported to have died of COVID-19 in Kansas was 18. On Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Friday reported that a 6-year-old had died.

The KDHE’s Friday report included 2,647 new COVID-19 cases, 102 hospitalizations and 206 deaths since Wednesday. The deaths included the 6-year-old.

The 6-year-old died in November but a death certificate wasn’t finalized until this week, according to KDHE spokesperson Kristi Zears.

“Due to patient privacy laws, we are unable to provide further details about the individual,” Zears said in an email.

COVID-19 has more adverse effects on older people but children are not immune. Michigan has had a 2-month-old die from COVID-19. A 1-year-old has died in Georgia.

In Kansas, the 85 and up age group has had the most deaths, with 37.8% of the state’s 4,101 deaths. The number of deaths drops in all but one successive age group below the 85 and up age group.

Here is the breakdown:

Ages 0-9: one death

Ages 18-24: seven deaths

Ages 25-34: 21 deaths

Ages 35-44: 50 deaths

Ages 45-54: 139 deaths

Ages 55-64: 372 deaths

Ages 65-74: 741 deaths

Ages 75-84: 1,220 deaths

Ages 85 and up: 1,549 deaths

The 206 deaths put Kansas over the 4,000 mark.

It took more than seven months to break 1,000 deaths; about one and a half months to reach 2,000; about 3.5 weeks to reach 3,000 and about a month to break 4,000.

The 206 deaths were the largest single report and the only one to break 200 since the KDHE started reported figures on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in mid-May. Zears said the record number included a review of death certificates, meaning the deaths could have happened before the last report on Wednesday — such as the case of the 6-year-old.

Cases and deaths have been decreasing since reaching highs in late December.