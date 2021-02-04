Wonder where a COVID-19 vaccine is near you? Here’s a map with providers in Kansas.

Officials launched a new tool this week to help Kansans find a COVID-19 vaccine near them.

The fledgling site, kansasvaccine.gov, will be updated as more providers report their information to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, according to a news release from Gov. Laura Kelly’s office. Under the “Find My Vaccine” tab, Kansans can see what organizations in their area are providing vaccines and see which ones received doses during that week, meaning residents will know what providers to call based on who has the vaccine.

“The national shortage continues to be the biggest obstacle to delivering vaccines, and that means, many of our enrolled providers do not yet have sufficient vaccines to offer to the general public,” Kelly said in the news release. “But we know it’s better to be ahead of the curve and have this platform ready to go before supply has caught up, so that every Kansan is familiar with the tool and so we can be prepared as more providers are activated.”

The list is supposed to evolve as more organizations start to receive doses, but even now it doesn’t list all providers. The Sedgwick County Health Department wasn’t on the list Wednesday.

“I am not sure how long it takes to get our information updated into the map but we have sent it in,” Sedgwick County spokesperson Kate Flavin said in an email.

The Wichita area shows four locations distributing the vaccine, but none of them received a shipment of first doses of the vaccine this week, the map shows. The map shows several other possible locations in the area, but those locations lack details for different reasons, including “vaccine supply, appointment capacity” or they didn’t report to the KDHE to be on the map, according to the website.

“I think that you will see there is plenty of places, it’s just a matter of getting enough vaccine,” KDHE Secretary Lee Norman said.

Kansas is in Phase 2 of its vaccine distribution, which includes people 65 and older, people in congregate settings, critical workers and people unvaccinated from Phase 1.

Currently, the Sedgwick County Health Department is vaccinating people “ages 80 and older or health care associated workers,” Flavin said.

The Sedgwick County Health Department also has its own website with information and a place for residents to schedule a shot. That information can be found at sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine/schedule.

Residents should check with providers to make sure they are eligible for the vaccine. Providers can also sign up to have their information put on that map at surveymonkey.com/r/R9MPD6V.

“KDHE may decide to pause the tool, if other systems such as the forthcoming (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) VaccineFinder ... goes live and better serves the need,” the survey form says.

The KDHE has reported 278,915 COVID-19 cases, 8,578 hospitalizations and 3,895 deaths.

Contributing: Jason Tidd of The Eagle.