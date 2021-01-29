Coronavirus updates: Kansas sees the fewest new cases since end of October

Kansas has reported 2,168 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, the fewest new cases in any report since the waning days of October.

Friday’s new cases reported by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment brings the weekly total to 8,032, which is also the smallest amount of cases during a week since the end of October.

An additional 61 deaths in Friday’s report brings the weekly total to 181 — a nearly 90% increase from last week’s 96 deaths. Still, the 96 deaths and 181 deaths in the past two weeks are lower than any other weeks in December and January.

Kansas saw a high of 372 deaths the week that ended December and started the New Year. That week had an additional couple of days of data since no report was done on Christmas. The next highest week was in mid-January, when 354 deaths were reported.

Death by date of occurrence has fallen dramatically since hitting a high of 55 deaths on Nov. 28 and Dec. 8. So far this year, Jan. 1’s 28 deaths were the highest in 2021. The 13 deaths on Tuesday were the highest this week.

Hospitalizations and new admissions to intensive care units, both for confirmed or suspected COVID-19, have been trending down since the beginning of December.

Kansas has 274,685 cases, 8,417 hospitalizations and 3,779 deaths.

Sedgwick County’s deaths increased by 16, according to Friday’s report, bringing the total to 533, according to the KDHE. Sedgwick County makes up about 14% of all Kansas deaths but accounts for roughly 17.5% of the state’s population, according to 2010 Census data.

Additionally, Sedgwick County saw 449 more cases since last the last report, bringing the total to 49,884, or about 18% of the state’s cases.

Sedgwick County has more cases than any other county in the state.

Vaccine data

Here’s what KDHE data shows on the vaccine distribution:

168,341 people vaccinated, an increase of 19,263 since Wednesday

412,375 doses distributed, an increase of 19,700 since Wednesday

5.8% of Kansans vaccinated, an increase from 5.1% on Wednesday

Here is the number of people vaccinated by age group:

Under 18 — 365

18 to 24 — 10,063

25 to 34 —24,658

35 to 44 — 27,195

45 to 54 — 23,996

55 to 64 — 27,084

65 to 74 — 23,559

75 to 84 —17,063

85 and up — 14,358