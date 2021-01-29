In photos, Wichita doctor documents those on the pandemic’s front lines

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Daniel DeJong typically begins his day at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis at around 6:30 a.m.

Working in three-month rotations in the hospital’s COVID-19 units, DeJong and other doctors have been seeing patients for at least 11 hours a day. Sometimes longer.

The work’s been stressful, DeJong said. Not just for him, but for all of the doctors and nurses treating patients seriously ill with COVID-19.

As the pandemic raged on for months, and as the difficultly and stress for frontline workers continued, DeJong wanted to find a way to show his appreciation for those working alongside him.

“A thank you for the work that everyone’s been putting in,” he said.

So DeJong, a self-taught hobbyist photographer, began bringing his camera to the hospital. Before shifts began and after they ended, or even during his days off, DeJong started shooting black and white portraits of his co-workers.

The photos are close-up, black and white portraits of doctors and nurses working in the hospital’s COVID-19 units. They’re often portrayed with full personal protective equipment, including respirators and shields. One stark image shows a nurse with his mask pulled down. His hair’s messy and a bandage covers his nose to protect his nose since he wears an N-95 mask for so long. He wears a shirt that reads “Nurses Inspire Nurses.”

“I started taking pictures of some of the people up in the office, trying to give them a way to remember this period of time,” DeJong said.

“Slowly, it’s grown to include other specialties and people who are involved with taking care of patients with COVID.”

DeJong, 33, is a member of Sound Physicians, which provides hospitalist services at St. Francis. He attended medical school at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Wichita and performed his residency at St. Francis. DeJong said he and his wife fell in love the community during that time and decided to make Wichita their home. He’s now been a hospitalist at St. Francis for three and half years.

His love for photography began during his undergraduate time in college. He tried to take an art photography class, but was unable since he wasn’t an art student. Instead, he turned to YouTube videos and lots of practice.

Initially, DeJong just shared his hospital portraits with his co-workers in a group chat online.

“The first person who saw their picture was surprised at how it looked, like ‘why are you sending my picture out when I look like that?’” DeJong said.”

“But then as there was more and more, and people got to see the collection, there’s been an appreciation.”

DeJong’s collection has grown to nearly 60 portraits. Recently, the hospital released some of the photos online, and DeJong has been moved by the reaction the series received.

“I’m very thankful for the attention that it’s achieved,” he said.

“I don’t particularly think of myself as a great photographer or anything like that, but hopefully it’s shining a light on some of the people who have been working so hard.

“And giving them some recognition for all the hard work they’ve put in.”