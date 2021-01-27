KDHE names 35 of 301 active COVID clusters in Kansas, including Maize South High School

The Kansas City Star

State public health officials named 35 of 301 active coronavirus clusters in Kansas, including five in Wichita.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly cluster update on Wednesday showed active outbreaks of COVID-19 at Maize South High School, Spirit AeroSystems, the Wichita Thunder, Life Care Center of Wichita and St. Anthony’s Behavioral Health Hospital.

There could be additional outbreaks in Sedgwick County that were not publicly identified on the KDHE’s list, as state health officials name only a fraction of all active clusters in Kansas.

The 301 active outbreaks is 45 fewer than last week’s report and the lowest mark since the KDHE’s Nov. 4 report. The active clusters account for 13,300 cases, 520 hospitalizations and 503 deaths.

Over the past week, Kansas has had 27 new clusters reported. Nearly half were at long-term care facilities.

Clusters accounted for 67 new deaths in the past week. One new death was from an outbreak at a health care facility; the rest were from nursing home outbreaks.

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but the state health agency only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded due to privacy concerns.

The KDHE did not identify locations with active clusters for 150 long-term care facilities, 29 private businesses, 18 schools, 13 health care facilities, 10 private events, nine jails or prisons, seven sports, seven government offices, six group homes, five religious gatherings, five meatpacking plants, four colleges or universities, and three daycares.

The active clusters identified by the state are listed below. Locations with an asterisk were not on last week’s report and may or may not be newly-found outbreaks.

Case counts only include cases within the past 14 days. The list does not include hospitalizations and deaths for individual clusters. More information is available on the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov.

It is unclear why the KDHE listed Maize South High School’s location as Maize when it is actually in Wichita.

School

*Maize South High School, Maize, Sedgwick County, five cases.

College or University

Pittsburg State University, Pittsburg, Crawford County, five cases.

Sports

Wichita Thunder, Wichita, Sedgwick County, eight cases.





Daycare

*Lakeview Village - January, Lenexa, Johnson County, 11 cases.

Group Living

*St. Anthony’s Behavioral Health Hospital - January, Wichita, Sedgwick County, five cases.

Private Businesses





*Exide/Stryten Manufacturing, Salina, Saline County, six cases.

*Frito Lay, Topeka, Shawnee County, six cases.

Spirit AeroSystems - November, Wichita, Sedgwick County, 11 cases.

Correctional Facilities

El Dorado Correctional Facility, El Dorado, Butler County, seven cases.

Harvey County Detention Center, Newton, Harvey County, 10 cases.

Hutchinson Correctional Facility, Hutchinson, Reno County, 24 cases.

*Saline County Jail, Salina, Saline County, 10 cases.

*Shawnee County Jail, Topeka, Shawnee County, 16 cases.

Topeka Correctional Facility, Topeka, Shawnee County, 126 cases.





*Winfield Correctional Facility, Winfield, Cowley County, 43 cases.

Long-Term Care Facilities

*Aldersgate Village - November, Topeka, Shawnee County, 11 cases.

Bethesda Nursing Home, Goessel, Marion County, 19 cases.





Brookdale Rosehill - December, Shawnee, Johnson County, six cases.

*Brookdale Shawnee - January, Shawnee, Johnson County, 10 cases.

Delmar Gardens of Lenexa - November, Lenexa, Johnson County, 14 cases.





Downs Care and Rehab, Downs, Osborne County, five cases.

*Fairview Estates Assisted Living - January, Colby, Thomas County, six cases.

Kansas Soldiers Home - September, Dodge City, Ford County, five cases.





*Life Care Center of Wichita - November, Wichita, Sedgwick County, seven cases.

*Life Care Centers of Kansas - January, Lenexa, Johnson County, seven cases.

Montgomery Place Skilled Nursing Facility, Independence, Montgomery County, 17 cases.





Nottingham Health and Rehab - January, Olathe, Johnson County, six cases.





Parkside Homes, Hillsboro, Marion County, six cases.

*Providence Place - January, Kansas City, Wyandotte County, five cases.

*Salina Presbyterian Manor, Salina, Saline County, eight cases.

Santa Marta - November, Olathe, Johnson County, seven cases.





St. Joseph Place - November, Overland Park, Johnson County, nine cases.

*Town Village of Leawood - December, Leawood, Johnson County, five cases.

Village Manor Memorial Health System, Abilene, Dickinson County, 17 cases.

Vintage Park Gardner - December, Gardner, Johnson County, six cases.