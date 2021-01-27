Coronavirus

KDHE names 35 of 301 active COVID clusters in Kansas, including Maize South High School

Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star

State public health officials named 35 of 301 active coronavirus clusters in Kansas, including five in Wichita.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly cluster update on Wednesday showed active outbreaks of COVID-19 at Maize South High School, Spirit AeroSystems, the Wichita Thunder, Life Care Center of Wichita and St. Anthony’s Behavioral Health Hospital.

There could be additional outbreaks in Sedgwick County that were not publicly identified on the KDHE’s list, as state health officials name only a fraction of all active clusters in Kansas.

The 301 active outbreaks is 45 fewer than last week’s report and the lowest mark since the KDHE’s Nov. 4 report. The active clusters account for 13,300 cases, 520 hospitalizations and 503 deaths.

Over the past week, Kansas has had 27 new clusters reported. Nearly half were at long-term care facilities.

Clusters accounted for 67 new deaths in the past week. One new death was from an outbreak at a health care facility; the rest were from nursing home outbreaks.

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but the state health agency only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded due to privacy concerns.

The KDHE did not identify locations with active clusters for 150 long-term care facilities, 29 private businesses, 18 schools, 13 health care facilities, 10 private events, nine jails or prisons, seven sports, seven government offices, six group homes, five religious gatherings, five meatpacking plants, four colleges or universities, and three daycares.

The active clusters identified by the state are listed below. Locations with an asterisk were not on last week’s report and may or may not be newly-found outbreaks.

Case counts only include cases within the past 14 days. The list does not include hospitalizations and deaths for individual clusters. More information is available on the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov.

It is unclear why the KDHE listed Maize South High School’s location as Maize when it is actually in Wichita.

School

College or University

Sports

Daycare

Group Living

Private Businesses

Correctional Facilities

Long-Term Care Facilities

