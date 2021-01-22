Coronavirus update: Weekly deaths are the lowest since November

The state health department on Friday reported 23 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the week-long total to 96, which is the lowest weekly total since mid-November.

Kansas averaged a daily death rate in the 50s twice — once at the end of December and again last week, but this week saw a drop to an average of around 14 deaths a day.

Despite the highs in reported deaths during recent weeks, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment data shows death by date have been mostly dropping since around Dec. 8. The discrepancy between the weekly highs and drops by date could be based on when deaths were reported to the KDHE versus when they actually happened.

Other measures have also been improving since December: cases based on the day symptoms started along with total occupants and daily hospital admissions have all seen noticeable drops.

The percent of tests coming back positive has also been mostly dropping since December.

Kansas reported an additional 3,241 COVID-19 cases on Friday. Kansas now has 266,653 cases, 3,598 deaths and 8,041 hospitalizations.

In Sedgwick County, COVID-19 deaths dropped by one to 499 in Friday’s report. A KDHE spokesperson said the data is preliminary and additional information could cause them to revise a death.

Total Sedgwick County cases increased by 692 to 48,224 on Friday, according to the KDHE.

Vaccine

Since Wednesday, the percent of Kansans vaccinated for COVID-19 increased by 0.4 percent to 4.2%, according to the KDHE.

In Kansas, 122,937 people have been vaccinated. That’s an increase of 11,032 since Wednesday. The 35 to 44 age group has received the most vaccinations with 22,718, or about 18.5%.

Vaccine doses delivered to Kansas increased by 53,325 to 255,550 since Wednesday.