KDHE names 43 of 346 active coronavirus outbreaks in Kansas. Here are the locations

Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star

Kansas public health officials on Wednesday reported 346 active coronavirus clusters in the state, but named only 43 locations.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly cluster update on Wednesday showed five more active outbreaks of COVID-19 than last week. It was the first increase in statewide active clusters since Thanksgiving.

The 346 active clusters account for 14,240 cases, 565 hospitalizations and 622 deaths.

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but the state health agency only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded due to privacy concerns.

The active clusters identified by the state are listed below. Locations with an asterisk were not on last week’s report and may or may not be newly-found outbreaks.

Case counts only include cases within the past 14 days. The list does not include hospitalizations and deaths for individual clusters. More information is available on the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov.

Schools

Sports

Daycare

Group Living

Religious Gathering

Private Businesses

Correctional Facilities

Long-Term Care Facilities

