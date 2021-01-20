KDHE names 43 of 346 active coronavirus outbreaks in Kansas. Here are the locations

The Kansas City Star

Kansas public health officials on Wednesday reported 346 active coronavirus clusters in the state, but named only 43 locations.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly cluster update on Wednesday showed five more active outbreaks of COVID-19 than last week. It was the first increase in statewide active clusters since Thanksgiving.

The 346 active clusters account for 14,240 cases, 565 hospitalizations and 622 deaths.

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but the state health agency only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded due to privacy concerns.

The active clusters identified by the state are listed below. Locations with an asterisk were not on last week’s report and may or may not be newly-found outbreaks.

Case counts only include cases within the past 14 days. The list does not include hospitalizations and deaths for individual clusters. More information is available on the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov.

Schools

*Pittsburg High School, Pittsburg, Crawford, six cases.

*USD 345 Seaman Transportation, Topeka, Shawnee, seven cases.

USD 443, Dodge City, Ford County, six cases.

Sports

*Chaparral Jr/Sr high School Wrestling Team, Anthony, Harper County, six cases.

*Wichita Thunder, Wichita, Sedgwick County, six cases.

Daycare

*Our Little Ones Daycare, Kansas City, Wyandotte County, six cases.

Group Living

*Valeo Health, Topeka, Shawnee County, five cases.

Religious Gathering

*Rhythm City by Inspire Purpose Theater/Church, Shawnee, Johnson County, five cases.

Private Businesses





*National Beef, Dodge City, Ford County, six cases.

*Spirit AeroSystems - November, Wichita, Sedgwick County, six cases.

Wilkens Manufacturing Inc., Stockton, Rooks County, five cases.

Correctional Facilities

El Dorado Correctional Facility, El Dorado, Butler County, eight cases.

*Harvey County Detention Center, Newton, Harvey County, eight cases.

*Hutchinson Correctional Facility, Hutchinson, Reno County, 10 cases.

Topeka Correctional Facility, Topeka, Shawnee County, 89 cases.





Long-Term Care Facilities

Aberdeen Village - October, Olathe Johnson County, five cases.

Ashland Health Center Senior Living Unit, Ashland, Clark County, six cases.





Azria Health - October, Olathe, Johnson County, 11 cases.





Bethesda Nursing Home, Goessel, Marion County, 20 cases.

Brookdale Rosehill - December, Shawnee, Johnson County, six cases.

Brookdale Senior Living, Dodge City, Ford County, five cases.

Delmar Gardens of Lenexa - November, Lenexa, Johnson County, 17 cases.





Downs Care and Rehab, Downs, Osborne County, 25 cases.

*F.W. Huston Senior Living Care, Winchester, Jefferson County, 25 cases.

*Hilltop Lodge Health and Rehabilitation, Beloit, Mitchell County, 13 cases.

Holiday Resort Health and Rehab - December, Salina, Saline County, five cases.





Kansas Masonic Home - November, Wichita, Sedgwick County, nine cases.





Kansas Soldiers Home - September, Dodge City, Ford County, 19 cases.

Kelly House of Topeka - January, Topeka, Shawnee County, seven cases.

McCrite Plaza - December, Topeka, Shawnee County, 10 cases.





*Montgomery Place Skilled Nursing Facility, Independence, Montgomery County, six cases.

Morningside Place - December, Overland Park, Johnson County, six cases.





*Nottingham Health and Rehab - January, Olathe, Johnson County, six cases.

*Parkside Homes, Hillsboro, Marion County, five cases.

Phillips County Retirement Center, Phillipsburg, Phillips County, 19 cases.





Rose Estates - December, Overland Park, Johnson County, 11 cases.





Rossville Health and Rehabilitation - January, Rossville, Shawnee County, 12 cases.

Santa Marta - November, Olathe, Johnson County, 16 cases.





St. Joseph Place - November, Overland Park, Johnson County, 13 cases.

*Village Manor Memorial Health System, Abilene, Dickinson County, 19 cases.

*Vintage Park Gardner - December, Gardner, Johnson County, five cases.

Wichita Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing - December, Wichita, Sedgwick County, seven cases.





*Yates Center Health and Rehab, Yates Center, Woodson County, 15 cases.