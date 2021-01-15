Kansas adds 147 COVID-19 deaths in two days. Here’s how the state compares to others

Only the 18-24 age group, the youngest available group, didn’t add a COVID-19 death in Friday’s report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Since Wednesday, the KDHE reported 147 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,093 cases and 173 hospitalizations. The 147 deaths are the second-highest number reported by the KDHE since it switched to releasing figures on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in mid-May. The highest was 193 deaths on Dec. 30.

Kansas now has a total of 3,502 deaths.

It took more than seven months to break 1,000 deaths; about one and a half months to reach 2,000 and then less than a month to break 3,000.

Kansas’ COVID-19 death rate is No. 21 among the 50 states, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kansas has a rate of 115 deaths per 100,000 people, the data shows. The national rate is 116.

New Jersey is the worst state, with 228 deaths per 100,000 people.

Hawaii’s 22 deaths per 100,000 people are the lowest rate among the 50 states.

In states neighboring Kansas, Missouri has 101 deaths per 100,000 people; Colorado sits at 92; Oklahoma is at 74.

Kansas figures

The 147 deaths brings the weekly total to 354 deaths, or about 51 deaths a day over the past week, according to KDHE figures. The week that included the Dec. 30 single-report record was the only higher week for deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of Kansas deaths by age group:

18-24 age group — six deaths; no increase from Wednesday

25-34 age group — 20 deaths; increase of one

35-44 age group — 39 deaths; increase of two

45-54 age group — 123 deaths; increase of four

55-64 age group — 317 deaths; increase of 14

65-74 age group — 629 deaths; increase of 28

75-84 age group — 1,031 deaths; increase of 43

85 and up — 1,337 deaths; increase of 55

Deaths range in age from a low of 18 to a high of 107.

The 25-34 age group has the most cases. That age group has 42,301 of the 256,134 cases, or about 16.5%. The number of cases drops in successive age groups in both directions from there.

The most hospitalizations are in the 65-74 age group, where 1,697 of the 7,708 hospitalizations have occurred.

Sedgwick County

Sedgwick County deaths increased by 25 to 495, according to the KDHE. That is about 14% of the state’s deaths.

Sedgwick County has 46,446 cases, which is an increase of 1,109 from Wednesday, the KDHE shows. The jump in cases represents about 27% of the newly reported cases. The total, which is the highest of any county, is about 18% of all cases.

Sedgwick County represented about 17.5% of the state’s population during the 2010 Census.