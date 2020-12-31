Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

KDHE names 55 of 397 active COVID clusters in Kansas, including six in Wichita

State public health officials on Wednesday named 55 locations across Kansas with active outbreaks of COVID-19, including six places in Wichita.

There may be additional active coronavirus clusters in Wichita, as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly cluster report identified only a fraction of the 397 active outbreaks in the state.

While the KDHE reported 29 new clusters in the last week, the number of active clusters dropped by 32.

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but the state health agency only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded due to privacy concerns.

Wednesday’s KDHE list did not include locations for active clusters at 169 long-term care facilities, 43 private businesses or meatpacking plants, 42 schools, 16 private events, 15 health care facilities, 14 government offices, 12 religious gatherings, 10 correctional facilities, seven sports, seven group homes, five colleges or universities, one daycare, and one bar or restaurant.

State health officials say the list is intended to provide “more transparency as we get numerous requests from concerned Kansans about the exact locations where people are potentially exposed,” according to the department’s website. The information also can “empower Kansans to be more proactive about assessing their own personal risk.”

There have been 1,585 clusters since the pandemic began, accounting for 1,308 of the state’s COVID-19 deaths.

There were 103 new cluster deaths reported in the last week. One was from a jail or prison. All of the rest were from nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

The 397 active clusters across the state account for 15,699 cases, 498 hospitalizations and 579 deaths. Nursing home clusters have had about 93% of those deaths, with the rest coming from meatpacking plants, hospitals and other health care facilities, correctional facilities, religious gatherings, private businesses and group homes.

The active clusters identified by the state on Wednesday are listed below.

Case counts only include cases within the past 14 days. The list does not include hospitalizations and deaths for individual clusters. More information is available on the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov.

.

Sports

Health Care

Private Business

Corrections

Group Living

Long-Term Care Facility

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service