KDHE names 55 of 397 active COVID clusters in Kansas, including six in Wichita

State public health officials on Wednesday named 55 locations across Kansas with active outbreaks of COVID-19, including six places in Wichita.

There may be additional active coronavirus clusters in Wichita, as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly cluster report identified only a fraction of the 397 active outbreaks in the state.

While the KDHE reported 29 new clusters in the last week, the number of active clusters dropped by 32.

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but the state health agency only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded due to privacy concerns.

Wednesday’s KDHE list did not include locations for active clusters at 169 long-term care facilities, 43 private businesses or meatpacking plants, 42 schools, 16 private events, 15 health care facilities, 14 government offices, 12 religious gatherings, 10 correctional facilities, seven sports, seven group homes, five colleges or universities, one daycare, and one bar or restaurant.

State health officials say the list is intended to provide “more transparency as we get numerous requests from concerned Kansans about the exact locations where people are potentially exposed,” according to the department’s website. The information also can “empower Kansans to be more proactive about assessing their own personal risk.”

There have been 1,585 clusters since the pandemic began, accounting for 1,308 of the state’s COVID-19 deaths.

There were 103 new cluster deaths reported in the last week. One was from a jail or prison. All of the rest were from nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

The 397 active clusters across the state account for 15,699 cases, 498 hospitalizations and 579 deaths. Nursing home clusters have had about 93% of those deaths, with the rest coming from meatpacking plants, hospitals and other health care facilities, correctional facilities, religious gatherings, private businesses and group homes.

The active clusters identified by the state on Wednesday are listed below.

Case counts only include cases within the past 14 days. The list does not include hospitalizations and deaths for individual clusters. More information is available on the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov.

Sports

Hayden High School Basketball, Topeka, Shawnee County, five cases.

Health Care

Larned State Hospital, Larned, Pawnee County, six cases.

Private Business

Amazon Fullfillment Center, Kansas City, Wyandotte County, 15 cases.

Frito Lay, Topeka, Shawnee County, 11 cases.

Goodyear, Topeka, Shawnee County, five cases.

Schwan’s Company - Tony’s Pizza Salina, Salina, Saline County, eight cases.

Simmons Pet Food - September, Emporia, Lyon County, nine cases.

Spirit AeroSystems - November, Wichita, Sedgwick County, five cases.

Corrections

El Dorado Correctional Facility, El Dorado, Butler County, 64 cases.

Ellis County Jail, Hays, Ellis County, nine cases.

Greenwood County Jail, Eureka, Greenwood County, 15 cases.

Hutchinson Correctional Facility, Hutchinson, Reno County, eight cases.

Sedgwick County Detention Facility - December, Wichita, Sedgwick County, 14 cases.

Topeka Correctional Facility, Topeka, Shawnee County, nine cases.

Group Living

Avery’s Village, Kansas City, Wyandotte County, nine cases.

Central Kansas Foundation, Salina, Saline County, eight cases.

Starkey Inc., Wichita, Sedgwick County, eight cases.

Long-Term Care Facility

Aberdeen Village - October, Olathe Johnson County, eight cases.

Atria Hearthstone Assisted Living - November, Topeka, Shawnee County, seven cases.

Azria Health - October, Olathe, Johnson County, seven cases.

Colby Health and Rehab, Colby, Thomas County, nine cases.

Country Place Living, Fort Scott, Bourbon County, five cases.

Delmar Gardens of Lenexa - November, Lenexa, Johnson County, 22 cases.

Diversicare of Haysville - November, Haysville, Sedgwick County, six cases.

Enterprise Estates Nursing Home, Enterprise, Dickinson County, 10 cases.

Gran Villas Pittsburg, Pittsburg, Crawford County, five cases.

Great Bend Health and Rehab, Great Bend, Barton County, nine cases.

Healthcare Resort of Leawood - November, Leawood, Johnson County, eight cases.

Holiday Resort Health and Rehab - December, Salina, Saline County, five cases.

Homestead of Auburn, Auburn, Shawnee County, nine cases.

Homestead of Lenexa, Lenexa, Johnson County, 10 cases.

Lansing Care & Rehab, Lansing, Leavenworth County, 20 cases.

Lexington Park Assisted Living, Topeka, Shawnee County, five cases.

McCrite Plaza - December, Topeka, Shawnee County, seven cases.

Medical Lodges, Atchison, Atchison County, nine cases.

Medicalodges Gardner, Gardner, Johnson County, 17 cases.

Medicalodges of Coffeyville, Coffeyville, Montgomery County, seven cases.

Merriam Gardens - October, Shawnee, Johnson County, nine cases.

Moundridge Manor, Moundridge, McPherson County, 21 cases.

Mount Hope Nursing Center, Mount Hope, Sedgwick County, six cases.

Neodesha Care and Rehab, Neodesha, Wilson County, 12 cases.

Onaga Health and Rehab, Onaga, Pottawatomie County, 37 cases.

Overland Park Center for Rehab and Healthcare - September, Overland Park, Johnson County, 10 cases.

Pinnacle Park Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Salina, Saline County, 20 cases.

Pleasant View Home - November, McPherson, McPherson County, 10 cases.

Riverview Estates, Marquette, McPherson County, seven cases.

Rossville Health Care and Rehab - December, Rossville, Shawnee County, 25 cases.

St. Joseph Place - November, Overland Park, Johnson County, 10 cases.

Stratford Commons Rehab - November, Overland Park, Johnson County, 20 cases.

Sunrise of Overland Park - December, Overland Park, Johnson County, 14 cases.

The Forum of Overland Park - November, Overland Park, Johnson County, five cases.

Via Christi Village - McLean - November, Wichita, Sedgwick County, nine cases.

Whispering Pines, Norton, Norton County, eight cases.

Wichita Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing - December, Wichita, Sedgwick County, 53 cases.

Wichita Presbyterian Manor - November, Wichita, Sedgwick County, 18 cases.