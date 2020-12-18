Longtime western Kansas sheriff dies after battle with COVID-19

Gove County Sheriff Allan Weber has died after battling COVID-19. On Friday, the sheriff’s office posted about his death on Facebook. Gove County Sheriff's Office

Gove County Sheriff Allan Weber has died months after starting a battle with COVID-19, the Gove County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

Weber, who also served as the public information officer and emergency operations center community liaison in the county of roughly 2,636 people, had been battling COVID-19 since at least Oct. 18 when he was flown to a hospital in Denver because of respiratory issues associated with COVID-19, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help the family with travel, meals and lodging. It says he was intubated and put on a ventilator.

Gove County is in northwest Kansas, a couple-hour drive from the Colorado border.

The last update on the fundraiser was on Monday. It says the 63-year-old, who has previously been hospitalized because of asthma attacks, went into cardiac arrest the day before.

“After three rounds of epinephrine and shocking him they were able to get him back,” the post says.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kansas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The sheriff’s office posted about Weber’s passing on Facebook, saying his “smile and sense of humor was second to none” and his “tough exterior” melted as he mentioned the names of his grandchildren, who called him “Bacha.”

“He was also an extraordinary public servant both locally and at the state level, and honored his brotherhood ceaselessly,” the post says. “He loved his blue family as his true family, he held them all in the highest regard. He represented everything that is good about us here in Gove County. He embodied faith, family, friendship, and forgiveness, living these principles out loud every day.”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released data this week that shows deaths by county.

Gove County’s 18 deaths for a population of 2,636 gives a death rate of about 6.82 deaths per 1,000 residents, which is the highest rate in the state. Kansas averages about 0.80 deaths per 1,0000 residents.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Kansas has 2,341 COVID-19 deaths, according to the KDHE.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.