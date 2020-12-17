Wichita Eagle Logo
Kansas list of active COVID-19 clusters names 82 outbreak locations across the state

Kansas public health officials named 82 locations across the state with active outbreaks of the coronavirus. The number represents only a fraction of the 443 active clusters of COVID-19 across the state.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly cluster report on Wednesday showed 68 new clusters were reported in the last week, though the number of active outbreaks dropped by 19.

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but the state health agency only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded due to privacy concerns.

Wednesday’s KDHE list did not include locations for active clusters at 155 nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, 53 private businesses and meatpacking plants, 45 schools, 23 hospitals and other health care facilities, 16 private events, 16 government offices, 13 group homes, 11 prisons or jails, 10 churches or other religious gatherings, 10 colleges or universities, four sports teams or events, three bars or restaurants, and two daycares.

State health officials say the list is intended to provide “more transparency as we get numerous requests from concerned Kansans about the exact locations where people are potentially exposed,” according to the department’s website. The information also can “empower Kansans to be more proactive about assessing their own personal risk.”

The 443 active clusters across the state account for 15,634 cases, 468 hospitalizations and 467 deaths. Nursing home clusters have had about 92% of those deaths, with the rest coming from meatpacking plants, health care facilities, correctional facilities, private businesses, religious gatherings and group homes.

The active clusters identified by the state on Wednesday are listed below. Locations with an asterisk were not on last week’s report and may or may not be newly-found outbreaks.

Case counts only include cases within the past 14 days. The list does not include hospitalizations and deaths for individual clusters. More information is available on the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.

Schools

Private Businesses and Meatpacking Plants

Medical Facilities

Correctional Facilities

Government Offices

Group Living Homes

Long-Term Care Facilities

