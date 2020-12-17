Kansas list of active COVID-19 clusters names 82 outbreak locations across the state

Kansas public health officials named 82 locations across the state with active outbreaks of the coronavirus. The number represents only a fraction of the 443 active clusters of COVID-19 across the state.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly cluster report on Wednesday showed 68 new clusters were reported in the last week, though the number of active outbreaks dropped by 19.

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but the state health agency only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded due to privacy concerns.

Wednesday’s KDHE list did not include locations for active clusters at 155 nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, 53 private businesses and meatpacking plants, 45 schools, 23 hospitals and other health care facilities, 16 private events, 16 government offices, 13 group homes, 11 prisons or jails, 10 churches or other religious gatherings, 10 colleges or universities, four sports teams or events, three bars or restaurants, and two daycares.

State health officials say the list is intended to provide “more transparency as we get numerous requests from concerned Kansans about the exact locations where people are potentially exposed,” according to the department’s website. The information also can “empower Kansans to be more proactive about assessing their own personal risk.”

The 443 active clusters across the state account for 15,634 cases, 468 hospitalizations and 467 deaths. Nursing home clusters have had about 92% of those deaths, with the rest coming from meatpacking plants, health care facilities, correctional facilities, private businesses, religious gatherings and group homes.

The active clusters identified by the state on Wednesday are listed below. Locations with an asterisk were not on last week’s report and may or may not be newly-found outbreaks.

Case counts only include cases within the past 14 days. The list does not include hospitalizations and deaths for individual clusters. More information is available on the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.

Schools

Derby High School, Derby, Sedgwick County, eight cases.

*Dodge City High School, Dodge City, Ford County, five cases.

*Maize High School, Maize, Sedgwick County, five cases.

*Maize South High School, Maize, Sedgwick County, five cases.

Pittsburg High School, Pittsburg, Crawford County, seven cases.





*Trinity Catholic Jr/Sr High School, Hutchinson, Reno County, five cases.

USD 443, Dodge City, Ford County, seven cases.

Private Businesses and Meatpacking Plants

*Frito Lay, Topeka, Shawnee County, seven cases.

National Beef, Dodge City, Ford County, five cases.





*Pfizer-November, McPherson, McPherson County, five cases.

*Plastic Packaging Technologies-December, Kansas City, Wyandotte, five cases.

*Simmons Pet Food-September, Emporia, Lyon County, 13 cases.

Starkey Inc., Wichita, Sedgwick County, nine cases.

Medical Facilities

*Grace Cottage, Wichita, Sedgwick County, 12 cases.

Kansas Neurological Institute, Topeka, Shawnee County, five cases.





Larned State Hospital, Larned, Pawnee County, eight cases.





Correctional Facilities

El Dorado Correctional Facility, El Dorado, Butler County, 85 cases.

*Ellsworth Correctional Facility, Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, seven cases.

Hutchinson Correctional Facility, Hutchinson, Reno County, 22 cases.

Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex, Topeka, Shawnee County, 11 cases.





Norton Correctional Facility, Norton, Norton County, five cases.

*Sedgwick County Detention Facility-December, Wichita, Sedgwick County, 11 cases.

Topeka Correctional Facility, Topeka, Shawnee County, 19 cases.

Government Offices

*City of Colby Business Office, Colby, Thomas County, five cases.

*Jewell County Sheriff’s Office, Mankato, Jewell County, six cases.

Group Living Homes

Equi-Venture Farms, Topeka, Shawnee County, five cases.

KETCH, Wichita, Sedgwick County, 11 cases.

Long-Term Care Facilities

*Aberdeen Village-October, Olathe, Johnson County, seven cases.

*Anthology of Olathe-November, Olathe, Johnson County, 10 cases.

Arma Health and Rehab, Arma, Crawford County, 14 cases.





Atria Hearthstone Assisted Living-November, Topeka, Shawnee County, seven cases.





Autumn Place, Columbus, Cherokee County, 17 cases.





Bethany Village-November, McPherson, McPherson County, 13 cases.





Botkin Care and Rehabilitation, Wellington, Sumner County, six cases.

*Brandon Woods at Alvamar-November, Lawrence, Douglas County, five cases.

*Brighton Gardens of Prairie Village-December, Prairie Village, Johnson County, five cases.

Brookdale Senior Living-November, Topeka, Shawnee County, 14 cases.

Chaucer Estates-December, Wichita, Sedgwick County, 20 cases.

*Cherryvale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Cherryvale, Montgomery County, nine cases.

*Countryside Mental Health Center, Topeka, Shawnee County, 14 cases.

*Delmar Gardens of Lenexa-November, Lenexa, Johnson County, six cases.

*Galena Nursing Center, Galena, Cherokee County, 48 cases.

*Good Samaritan-Atwood, Atwood, Rawlins County, 21 cases.

*Hoeger House-December, Olathe, Johnson County, six cases.

Holiday Resort-October, Emporia, Lyon County, 22 cases.





*Homestead Health Center-December, Wichita, Sedgwick County, five cases.

Homestead of Russell, Russell, Russell County, five cases.

Lakeview Village Long Term Care-October, Lenexa, Johnson County, seven cases.





*Lansing Care & Rehab, Lansing, Leavenworth County, 11 cases.

Legacy at Salina, Salina, Saline County, 21 cases.





Lexington Park Assisted Living, Topeka, Shawnee County, nine cases.





Life Care Center of Seneca, Seneca, Nemaha, five cases.

McCrite Plaza-November-Cluster 6, Topeka, Shawnee County, 10 cases.





McPherson Health and Rehab-November, McPherson, McPherson County, 32 cases.

Meadowbrook Rehabilitation Hospital-September, Prairie Village, Johnson County, 15 cases.

*Medicalodges Gardner, Gardner, Johnson County, eight cases.

Medicalodges of Wichita-November, Wichita, Sedgwick County, 15 cases.





Merriam Gardens-October, Shawnee, Johnson County, 19 cases.





Mission Chateau-December, Prairie Village, Johnson County, six cases.

*Moundridge Manor, Moundridge, McPherson County, 10 cases.

Mount Hope Nursing Center, Mount Hope, Sedgwick County, nine cases.

*Oakley Place-December, Topeka, Shawnee County, eight cases.

*Overland Park Center for Rehab and Healthcare-September, Overland Park, Johnson County, six cases.

Park West Plaza Retirement Community-November, Wichita, Sedgwick County, seven cases.

*Parsons Presbyterian Manor-November, Parsons, Labette County, five cases.

*Pegasus Town Village of Leawood-December, Leawood, Johnson County, seven cases.

Pinnacle Park Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Salina, Saline County, 39 cases.

Pioneer Lodge Nursing Home, Coldwater, Comanche County, five cases.





Pittsburg Care and Rehabilitation Center, Pittsburg, Crawford County, 11 cases.

Pleasant View Home-November, McPherson, McPherson County, 42 cases.

*Providence Living Center-November, Topeka, Shawnee County, eight cases.

Riverview Estates, Marquette, McPherson County, eight cases.





Sharon Lane Health and Rehabilitation-November, Shawnee, Johnson County, 48 cases.

Smoky Hill Health and Rehabilitation, Salina, Saline County, 24 cases.

Tanglewood Health and Rehabilitation, Topeka, Shawnee County, six cases.





The Sheridan of Overland Park-November, Overland Park, Johnson County, 10 cases.





The Wheatlands Health Care Center, Kingman, Kingman County, 15 cases.

*Via Christi Village-McLean-November, Wichita, Sedgwick County, seven cases.

*Wellington Health and Rehab, Wellington, Sumner County, nine cases.

*Wellsprings of Westmoreland-November, Westmoreland, Pottawatomie County, five cases.

*Windsor Place of Coffeyville-November, Coffeyville, Montgomery County, 10 cases.

*Winfield Senior Living Community, Winfield, Cowley County, five cases.