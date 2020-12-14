KDHE lists 37 new COVID deaths in Kansas. Wichita had zero, local officials report

State public health officials reported 37 more people have died from the coronavirus disease. Local officials report none were from Wichita or Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Monday listed 37 new deaths from COVID-19 were reported since Friday. There were also 4,724 new cases, 95 new hospitalizations and 20 more admissions to intensive care units.

All of the new deaths were in patients aged 45 and older; every age group had at least one new hospitalization.

The state has now had 190,018 cases, 5,895 hospitalizations and 2,109 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

Sedgwick County had 845 new cases, 12 new hospitalizations and three more ICU admissions over the weekend, according to the KDHE. The county has had a total of 33,554 cases, which is the most of any county in the state.

The Sedgwick County Health Department’s weekly update on the Wichita hospital status was not immediately available Monday afternoon. Previous reports have shown the ICUs at Wesley Healthcare and Ascension Via Christi hospitals have been full since the start of November, labeling the status as “critical.”

No new deaths were reported by the local health department over the weekend, keeping the total at 199. The local agency did not report any new coronavirus clusters.

The KDHE reported two-week rates for Sedgwick County of 905 new cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate of 19.99%. The red zone for those two school reopening criteria are greater than 150 new cases per 100,000 people and 15% positivity.