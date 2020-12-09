KDHE names 72 of 462 active coronavirus clusters in Kansas. Here’s where they are.

State public health officials named 72 locations with active outbreaks of the coronavirus on Wednesday — more than two-thirds of which were nursing homes.

The number represents only a fraction of the 462 active clusters of COVID-19 across the state.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly cluster report on Wednesday showed 56 new clusters were reported in the last week, though the number of active outbreaks dropped by 31.

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but the state health agency only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded due to privacy concerns.

State health officials say the list is intended to provide “more transparency as we get numerous requests from concerned Kansans about the exact locations where people are potentially exposed,” according to the department’s website. The information also can “empower Kansans to be more proactive about assessing their own personal risk.”

Wednesday’s KDHE list did not include locations for active clusters at 161 nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, 60 private businesses and meatpacking plants, 54 schools, 26 hospitals and other healthcare facilities, 15 group homes, 14 government offices, 14 jails and prisons facilities, 12 private events, 11 colleges or universities, 10 churches or other religious gatherings, five daycares, four sports teams or events, three bars or restaurants and one public event.

The 462 active clusters across the state account for 16,124 cases, 484 hospitalizations and 453 deaths. Nursing home clusters have had about 92% of those deaths, with the rest coming from meatpacking plants, prisons, hospitals, churches and group homes.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 1,429 clusters, accounting for 26,937 cases, 1,219 hospitalizations and 973 deaths.

Of the 56 new clusters reported in the last week, there were 28 long-term care facilities, 11 private businesses, four private events, three group homes, two health care facilities, two schools, one sport, one religious gathering, one government office, one daycare, one correctional facility and one bar or restaurant.

The active clusters identified by the state on Wednesday are listed below. Locations with an asterisk were not on last week’s report and may or may not be newly-found outbreaks.

Case counts only include cases within the past 14 days. The list does not include hospitalizations and deaths for individual clusters. More information is available at the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.

Schools

Derby High School, Derby, Sedgwick County, eight cases.

Pittsburg High School, Pittsburg, Crawford County, 10 cases.





USD 443, Dodge City, Ford County, 14 cases.

University





Emporia State University, Emporia, Lyon County, nine cases.





Private Businesses and Meatpacking Plants

Hostess Brands Emporia, Emporia, Lyon County, 10 cases.





National Beef, Dodge City, Ford County, five cases.

*Spirit AeroSystems-November, Wichita, Sedgwick County, 10 cases.

*Starkey Inc., Wichita, Sedgwick County, 11 cases.

Tyson Foods-Emporia, Emporia, Lyon County, nine cases.





Medical Facilities

Kansas Neurological Institute, Topeka, Shawnee County, 12 cases.





*KETCH, Wichita, Sedgwick County, five cases.

Larned State Hospital, Larned, Pawnee County, five cases.

Correctional Facilities

El Dorado Correctional Facility, El Dorado, Butler County, 135 cases.

Hutchinson Correctional Facility, Hutchinson, Reno County, 22 cases.

Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex, Topeka, Shawnee County, seven cases.





*Norton Correctional Facility, Norton, Norton County, five cases.

Topeka Correctional Facility, Topeka, Shawnee County, 15 cases.

Government Office

Kansas Department of Corrections-Central, Topeka, Shawnee County, 71 cases.

Group Living Homes

*Equi-Venture Farms, Topeka, Shawnee County, six cases.

*Heartspring School, Wichita, Sedgwick County, five cases.

St. Francis Ministries, Salina, Saline County, seven cases.

Long-Term Care Facilities

Apostolic Christian Home, Sabetha, Nemaha County, 25 cases.





*Arma Health and Rehab, Arma, Crawford County, 12 cases.

Atria Hearthstone Assisted Living-November, Topeka, Shawnee County, 32 cases.





Attica Long Term Care Facility-October, Attica, Harper County, eight cases.

*Autumn Place, Columbus, Cherokee County, 15 cases.

*Benton House of Lenexa-December, Lenexa, Johnson County, 13 cases.

Bethany Village, McPherson, McPherson County, 13 cases.





*Botkin Care and Rehabilitation, Wellington, Sumner County, five cases.

Brookdale Senior Living-November, Topeka, Shawnee County, 22 cases.

*Chaucer Estates-December, Wichita, Sedgwick County, 22 cases.

Diversicare of Hutchinson-November, Hutchinson, Reno County, six cases.

*Diversicare of Larned, Larned, Pawnee County, six cases.

*Frankfort Community Care Home, Frankfort, Marshall County, five cases.

Good Samaritan Society-Hutchinson Village, Hutchinson, Reno County, 10 cases.





Healthcare Resort of Olathe-October, Olathe, Johnson County, 10 cases.





Holiday Resort-October, Emporia, Lyon County, 39 cases.

*Homestead of Russell, Russell, Russell County, seven cases.

Homestead of Topeka, Topeka, Shawnee County, 10 cases.

Lakeview Village Long Term Care-October, Lenexa, Johnson County, six cases.

Legacy at Salina, Salina, Saline County, 11 cases.





*Legend Healthcare, Tonganoxie, Leavenworth County, eight cases.

Leisure Homestead of St. John, St. John, Stafford County, 11 cases.

Lexington Park Assisted Living, Topeka, Shawnee County, 22 cases.

*Life Care Center of Seneca, Seneca, Nemaha, 13 cases.

Locust Grove Village, Lacrosse, Rush County, 17 cases.

McCrite Plaza-November, Topeka, Shawnee County, six cases.

McPherson Health and Rehab-November, McPherson, McPherson County, 16 cases.

Meadowbrook Rehabilitation Hospital-September, Prairie Village, Johnson County, nine cases.

Medicalodges-November, Lawrence, Douglas County, six cases.

Medicalodges of Wichita-November, Wichita, Sedgwick County, 28 cases.

Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson, Reno County, seven cases.

Merriam Gardens-October, Shawnee County, Johnson County, 11 cases.

*Mission Chateau-December, Prairie Village, Johnson County, six cases.

*Mount Hope Nursing Center, Mount Hope, Sedgwick County, five cases.

*Park West Plaza Retirement Community-November, Wichita, Sedgwick County, five cases.

*Pinnacle Park Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Salina, Saline County, 12 cases.

Pioneer Lodge Nursing Home, Coldwater, Comanche County, seven cases.





Pittsburg Care and Rehabilitation Center, Pittsburg, Crawford County, 19 cases.

Pleasant View Home-November, McPherson, McPherson County, 38 cases.

Regent Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Wichita, Sedgwick County, seven cases.

*Riverview Estates, Marquette, McPherson County, seven cases.

*Sharon Lane Health and Rehabilitation-November, Shawnee, Johnson County, five cases.

*Smoky Hill Health and Rehabilitation, Salina, Saline County, 24 cases.

Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community, Buhler, Reno County, 14 cases.





Tanglewood Health and Rehabilitation, Topeka, Shawnee County, 16 cases.

The Cedars-November, McPherson, McPherson County, eight cases.

*The Forum of Overland Park-November, Overland Park, Johnson County, seven cases.

*The Sheridan of Overland Park-November, Overland Park, Johnson County, 22 cases.

The Wheatlands Health Care Center, Kingman, Kingman County, 19 cases.

Topeka Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare-November, Topeka, Shawnee County, 29 cases.

*Topeka Presbyterian Manor, Topeka, Shawnee County, five cases.