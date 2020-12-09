Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

KDHE names 72 of 462 active coronavirus clusters in Kansas. Here’s where they are.

State public health officials named 72 locations with active outbreaks of the coronavirus on Wednesday — more than two-thirds of which were nursing homes.

The number represents only a fraction of the 462 active clusters of COVID-19 across the state.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly cluster report on Wednesday showed 56 new clusters were reported in the last week, though the number of active outbreaks dropped by 31.

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but the state health agency only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded due to privacy concerns.

State health officials say the list is intended to provide “more transparency as we get numerous requests from concerned Kansans about the exact locations where people are potentially exposed,” according to the department’s website. The information also can “empower Kansans to be more proactive about assessing their own personal risk.”

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kansas and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Wednesday’s KDHE list did not include locations for active clusters at 161 nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, 60 private businesses and meatpacking plants, 54 schools, 26 hospitals and other healthcare facilities, 15 group homes, 14 government offices, 14 jails and prisons facilities, 12 private events, 11 colleges or universities, 10 churches or other religious gatherings, five daycares, four sports teams or events, three bars or restaurants and one public event.

The 462 active clusters across the state account for 16,124 cases, 484 hospitalizations and 453 deaths. Nursing home clusters have had about 92% of those deaths, with the rest coming from meatpacking plants, prisons, hospitals, churches and group homes.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 1,429 clusters, accounting for 26,937 cases, 1,219 hospitalizations and 973 deaths.

Of the 56 new clusters reported in the last week, there were 28 long-term care facilities, 11 private businesses, four private events, three group homes, two health care facilities, two schools, one sport, one religious gathering, one government office, one daycare, one correctional facility and one bar or restaurant.

The active clusters identified by the state on Wednesday are listed below. Locations with an asterisk were not on last week’s report and may or may not be newly-found outbreaks.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Case counts only include cases within the past 14 days. The list does not include hospitalizations and deaths for individual clusters. More information is available at the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.

Schools

University

Private Businesses and Meatpacking Plants

Medical Facilities

Correctional Facilities

Government Office

Group Living Homes

Long-Term Care Facilities

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service