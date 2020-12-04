Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

‘We need your help’: Wichita-area students ask others to wear masks

A video published Friday on the Andover Public Schools’ YouTube channel shows Wichita-area students urging others to wear a mask.

The video — titled “Wichita-area students need your help!” — features more than 16 children and teens, usually wearing school apparel and always a mask, asking people to follow guidelines that state and local health officials have been encouraging since the start of the pandemic: wearing a mask in public, social distancing, washing hands, avoiding gatherings and staying home if sick.

“These things are easy,” a teenage girl says.

A young girl in a Valley Center Hornets hooded sweatshirt adds: “And they are so important.”

“If you do them, we can be in our classrooms sooner,” a teenage boy in a Wichita public schools T-shirt says.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kansas and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A teen in a Goddard Lions T-shirt and mask says: “We can learn in person with our teachers and our friends.”

That’s followed by a young girl in a Stone Creek Elementary in Derby T-shirt saying: “We can have a great school year” before she raises her arms with pom-poms.

The 81-second video ends with logos for Andover, Maize, Valley Center, Goddard, Derby, Haysville and Wichita school districts.

Andover does not have a mask mandate, according to a city official. The Andover school district draws students from Butler and Sedgwick counties. Sedgwick County has a mask mandate but the Butler County Commission opted out of Gov. Laura Kelly’s mask mandate last week, citing lower COVID-19 rates than Harvey, Reno and Sedgwick counties.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Masks are considered one of the easiest ways to slow the spread of COVID-19, which spreads “mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets” when people cough, sneeze or talk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his five years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service