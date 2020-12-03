Kansas has 493 active COVID-19 clusters. KDHE named only 86 of the outbreak locations

Kansas has 493 active coronavirus clusters after public health officials found 51 new outbreaks of COVID-19 in the past week.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday identified 86 of those active outbreaks, with nursing homes accounting for more than half of the named locations. The KDHE issues a weekly cluster updates, including a list of active outbreaks, though the vast majority are not publicly identified.

State health officials say the list is intended to provide “more transparency as we get numerous requests from concerned Kansans about the exact locations where people are potentially exposed,” according to the health department’s website. The information is also can “empower Kansans to be more proactive about assessing their own personal risk.”

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but the state health department only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded due to privacy concerns.

Wednesday’s list did not include locations for active clusters at 157 long-term care facilities, 62 schools, 61 private businesses and meatpacking plants, 24 health care facilities, 19 private events, 15 government offices, 15 group homes, 14 colleges or universities, 13 correctional facilities, 12 religious gatherings, seven sports, four daycares, two bars or restaurants, one travel and one public event.

The 493 active clusters account for 14,285 cases, 416 hospitalizations and 386 deaths. About 94% of those deaths and about 62% of those hospitalizations come from nursing home outbreaks.

More information is available from the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas. The active clusters identified by the state on Wednesday are listed below. Case counts only include cases within the last 14 days. The list does not include hospitalizations and deaths for individual clusters.

Schools

Derby High School, Derby, Sedgwick County, 11 cases.

Dodge City High School, Dodge City, Ford County, six cases.

Dodge City Middle School, Dodge City, Ford County, five cases.

Girard High School, Girard, Crawford County, five cases.

Pittsburg High School, Pittsburg, Crawford County, 10 cases.

USD 443, Dodge City, Ford County, seven cases.

Sports

KU Women’s Soccer, Lawrence, Douglas County, five cases.

Colleges and Universities

Bethany College, Lindsborg, McPherson County, five cases.

Emporia State University, Emporia, Lyon County, seven cases.

Private Businesses and Meatpacking Plants

Cargill, Dodge City, Ford County, seven cases.

Hostess Brands Emporia, Emporia, Lyon County, eight cases.

Johns Manville, McPherson, McPherson County, seven cases.

Simmons Pet Food, Emporia, Lyon County, six cases.

Tyson Foods-Emporia, Emporia, Lyon County, nine cases.

Medical Facilities

Fredonia Regional Hospital, Fredonia, Wilson County, seven cases.

Hospital District #1 of Rice County, Lyons, Rice County, five cases.

Kansas Neurological Institute, Topeka, Shawnee County, 18 cases.

Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital, Topeka, Shawnee County, eight cases.

Larned State Hospital, Larned, Pawnee County, 11 cases.

Multi Community Diversified Services Inc., McPherson, McPherson County, five cases.

Correctional Facilities

El Dorado Correctional Facility, El Dorado, Butler County, 60 cases.

Hutchinson Correctional Facility, Hutchinson, Reno County, 10 cases.

Juvenile Detention Center, Olathe, Johnson County, five cases.

Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex, Topeka, Shawnee County, 19 cases.

Larned Correctional Mental health Facility, Larned, Pawnee County, seven cases.

Topeka Correctional Facility, Topeka, Shawnee County, 13 cases.

Government Office

Kansas Department of Corrections-Central, Topeka, Shawnee County, 71 cases.

Group Living Homes

Capper Foundation, Winfield, Cowley County, 17 cases.

COF Training Services Inc.-Branson House, Ottawa, Franklin County, nine cases.

St. Francis Ministries, Salina, Saline County, eight cases.

Long-Term Care Facilities

Addington Place, Prairie Village, Johnson County, 22 cases.

Aldersgate Village, Topeka, Shawnee County, eight cases.

Apostolic Christian Home, Sabetha, Nemaha County, 18 cases.

Arkansas City Presbyterian Manor, Arkansas City, Cowley County, 22 cases.

Atria Hearthstone Assisted Living, Topeka, Shawnee County, 31 cases.

Attica Long Term Care Facility, Attica, Harper County, 25 cases.

Bethany Village, McPherson, McPherson County, 14 cases.

Brandon Woods at Alvamar, Lawrence, Douglas County, 10 cases.

Brewster Place Assited Living, Topeka, Shawnee County, seven cases.

Brookdale Overland Park, Overland Park, Johnson County, five cases.

Brookdale Senior Living, Topeka, Shawnee County, 11 cases.

Cambridge Place Senior Care, Marysville, Marshall County, six cases.

Cherryvale Nursing And Rehabilitation Center, Cherryvale, Montgomery County, eight cases.

Cottonwood Inc., Lawrence, Douglas County, nine cases.

Country Care, Easton, Leavenworth County, five cases.

Countryside Mental Health Center, Topeka, Shawnee County, 27 cases.

Delmar Gardens of Lenexa, Lenexa, Johnson County, five cases.

Diversicare of Hutchinson, Hutchinson, Reno County, 12 cases.

Good Samaritan Society Olathe, Olathe, Johnson County, five cases.

Good Samaritan Society-Hutchinson Village, Hutchinson, Reno County, five cases.

Healthcare Resort of Leawood, Leawood, Johnson County, five cases.

Healthcare Resort of Olathe, Olathe, Johnson County, eight cases.

Holiday Resort, Emporia, Lyon County, 10 cases.

Homestead of Topeka, Topeka, Shawnee County, 20 cases.

Lakeview Village Long Term Care, Lenexa, Johnson County, 12 cases.

Lamar Court, Overland Park, Johnson County, eight cases.

Legacy at Salina, Salina, Saline County, 10 cases.

Leisure Homestead of St. John, St. John, Stafford County, 11 cases.

Lexington Park Assisted Living, Topeka, Shawnee County, 20 cases.

Locust Grove Village, Lacrosse, Rush County, 25 cases.

McCrite Plaza, Topeka, Shawnee County, 12 cases.

McPherson Health and Rehab, McPherson, McPherson County, five cases.

Meadowbrook Rehabilitation Hospital, Prairie Village, Johnson County, 21 cases.

Medicalodges, Lawrence, Douglas County, 28 cases.

Medicalodges of Wichita, Wichita, Sedgwick County, 21 cases.

Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson, Reno County, 12 cases.

Merriam Gardens, Shawnee County, Johnson County, five cases.

Mission Village Living Center, Horton, Brown County, 22 cases.

Mt. Joseph Senior Village, Concordia, Cloud County, six cases.

Nottingham Health and Rehabilitation, Olathe, Johnson County, six cases.

Osage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Osage City, Osage County, 13 cases.

Pioneer Lodge Nursing Home, Coldwater, Comanche County, eight cases.

Pittsburg Care and Rehabilitation Center, Pittsburg, Crawford County, 24 cases.

Pleasant View Home, McPherson, McPherson County, 12 cases.

Regent Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Wichita, Sedgwick County, six cases.

Solomon Valley Manor, Stockton, Rooks County, 18 cases.

Sunrise of Leawood, Leawood, Johnson County, six cases.

Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community, Buhler, Reno County, 19 cases.

Tanglewood Health and Rehabilitation, Topeka, Shawnee County, 26 cases.

The Cedars, McPherson, McPherson County, 22 cases.

The Wheatlands Health Care Center, Kingman, Kingman County, 33 cases.

Topeka Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Topeka, Shawnee County, 12 cases.

Villa St. Francis, Olathe, Johnson County, 13 cases.

Village Villa-Nortonville, Nortonville, Jefferson County, nine cases.

Wesley Towers, Hutchinson, Reno County, five cases.

Wheatridge Park Care Center, Liberal, Seward County, five cases.