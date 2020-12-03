Wichita Eagle Logo
Kansas has 493 active COVID-19 clusters. KDHE named only 86 of the outbreak locations

Kansas has 493 active coronavirus clusters after public health officials found 51 new outbreaks of COVID-19 in the past week.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday identified 86 of those active outbreaks, with nursing homes accounting for more than half of the named locations. The KDHE issues a weekly cluster updates, including a list of active outbreaks, though the vast majority are not publicly identified.

State health officials say the list is intended to provide “more transparency as we get numerous requests from concerned Kansans about the exact locations where people are potentially exposed,” according to the health department’s website. The information is also can “empower Kansans to be more proactive about assessing their own personal risk.”

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time, but the state health department only names locations with five or more cases within the current two-week period. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded due to privacy concerns.

Wednesday’s list did not include locations for active clusters at 157 long-term care facilities, 62 schools, 61 private businesses and meatpacking plants, 24 health care facilities, 19 private events, 15 government offices, 15 group homes, 14 colleges or universities, 13 correctional facilities, 12 religious gatherings, seven sports, four daycares, two bars or restaurants, one travel and one public event.

The 493 active clusters account for 14,285 cases, 416 hospitalizations and 386 deaths. About 94% of those deaths and about 62% of those hospitalizations come from nursing home outbreaks.

More information is available from the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas. The active clusters identified by the state on Wednesday are listed below. Case counts only include cases within the last 14 days. The list does not include hospitalizations and deaths for individual clusters.

