Coronavirus update: Kansas sees its second-worst week of cases

Kansas added 5,224 COVID-19 cases on Friday to bring the weekly total to 18,468.

The weekly total is the second-worst week since the Kansas Department of Health and Environment switched to reporting on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays back in mid-May. Last week was the worst week for weekly cases and deaths.

Another 26 deaths were recorded in the state for a weekly total of 119. That is the third worst week for deaths with the second-worst week occurring at the beginning of November.

Health officials pleaded for Kansans to limit Thanksgiving Day gatherings, fearing that, combined with college students going home for the holidays, the virus would spread further and exasperate the COVID-19 situation that has hospitals reporting record-high numbers of COVID-19 patients.

The next two weeks will tell if the gatherings worsened the virus’ spread.

A White House document released this week, and shared by the Center for Public Integrity, showed Kansas had the 12th highest new rate of cases and the 13th highest death rate from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20 — the latest week available. Additionally, only two states weren’t in the red zone, which is the worst zone, for new cases during the time period.

Additionally, the White House document showed new COVID-19 suspected or confirmed hospital admissions in the week ending Nov. 20 at about 2,000 patients. That is 33% higher than the record set the week before the week ending Nov. 20.

The White House says Kansas should “investigate the rise on new (hospital) admissions in those under 18 years old.”

Kansas has had a total of 153,021 cases, 1,529 deaths and more than 5,000 hospitalizations, according to the KDHE.

The 25-34 age group has the most cases with about 17%.

The 85 and older age group had 36.5% of all deaths. The 65-74 age group has about 19% of the deaths and the 75-84 age group accounts for nearly 29% of deaths. Together, the three age groups make up 84.4% of all deaths.

The 65-74 age group has the most hospitalizations, with 21.3%.

Sedgwick County

Sedgwick County surpassed Johnson County this week to lead Kansas in most cases, according to the KDHE.

Sedgwick County has 27,049 cases or nearly 18% of all cases in the state. That is about proportionate with the Sedgwick County population compared to the state, according to 2010 U.S. Census data.

Officials reported an additional death in Sedgwick County on Friday, bringing the total to 150, according to the Sedgwick County COVID-19 dashboard. The 150 deaths are about 10% of all deaths reported by the KDHE.

Sedgwick County reported record highs of percent of positive cases in November. The highest in the 14-day rolling average was nearly 23% on Nov. 17. It was at nearly 20% on Thursday, the latest day available.

Derby and Maize schools

Officials at Derby Public Schools and Maize Unified School District both decided this week to move to fully remote through the winter break as Sedgwick County COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases increase.

“Employee absences have crippled our operations,” superintendent Dr. Chad Higgins said.