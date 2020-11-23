Kansas reports 46 new COVID deaths; Sedgwick County now No. 1 in state for cases

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Monday reported 46 new deaths statewide of people infected with COVID-19. Sedgwick County has now surpassed Johnson County for the most positive infections in the state.

Statewide, there were 95 new hospitalizations and 7,526 new cases of the disease reported since Friday.

The people who died are all adults. So far, no children have died from COVID-19 in the state. The youngest person to die in Kansas is 18. The oldest is 107. The median age is 80, the KDHE data shows.

The new deaths included people in every age range over 44 years old. Nearly half of the deaths occurred in people 85 and older.

The new hospitalization numbers include patients from every age group 25 and older. One additional child under age 10 was hospitalized, bringing the cumulative statewide total to 51.

Twenty-five patients were newly admitted to hospital intensive care units. Five more people needed ventilators, the KDHE reported.

In total, 1,456 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported statewide. There have been 142,059 positive cases and 4,777 hospitalizations reported to KDHE since the pandemic began.

Monday’s KDHE report shows 25,157 COVID-19 cases overall in Sedgwick County, an increase of 1,681 cases since Friday. There have been 613 hospitalizations since infections began spreading this past spring.

This past weekend, Sedgwick County overtook Johnson County for the most infections in the state, with 132 more reported. On Monday, the KDHE reported 25,025 infections in Johnson County.

Currently, the average age of a Kansan infected with COVID-19 in 41. The median age is 38. The youngest and oldest reported infections are 0 and 107 years old.

