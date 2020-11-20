Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: Kansas reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths

A couple of days after Gov. Laura Kelly announced a statewide mask mandate Kansas has seen its most deadly COVID-19 report.

On Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported an increase of 5,939 COVID-19 cases and a record 84 deaths since Wednesday. The previous record was 80 reported on Oct. 21, when 55 of the deaths were attributed to a reconciliation of death certificates. Friday’s report did not involve any reconciliation of deaths, according to a KDHE spokesperson.

The deaths included the fourth death in the 18 to 24 age group.

The 5,939 new cases are the third-highest since the KDHE started reporting on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in mid-May. The highest was 7,234 cases reported on Monday.

Over the past week, Kansas has averaged 2,718 cases and 22 deaths each day. One month ago, Kansas was averaging daily cases in the 700s and deaths in the mid-teens.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kansas and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The report comes on the heals of hospitals in large cities, including Wichita, saying they have filled up all its COVID-19 beds.

On Wednesday, Kelly announced a new mask mandate statewide. Most counties opted out of Kelly’s first mandate in July. Counties will have the choice to opt-out of this one as well.

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his five years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service