Coronavirus updates: Kansas reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths

A couple of days after Gov. Laura Kelly announced a statewide mask mandate Kansas has seen its most deadly COVID-19 report.

On Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported an increase of 5,939 COVID-19 cases and a record 84 deaths since Wednesday. The previous record was 80 reported on Oct. 21, when 55 of the deaths were attributed to a reconciliation of death certificates. Friday’s report did not involve any reconciliation of deaths, according to a KDHE spokesperson.

The deaths included the fourth death in the 18 to 24 age group.

The 5,939 new cases are the third-highest since the KDHE started reporting on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in mid-May. The highest was 7,234 cases reported on Monday.

Over the past week, Kansas has averaged 2,718 cases and 22 deaths each day. One month ago, Kansas was averaging daily cases in the 700s and deaths in the mid-teens.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kansas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The report comes on the heals of hospitals in large cities, including Wichita, saying they have filled up all its COVID-19 beds.

On Wednesday, Kelly announced a new mask mandate statewide. Most counties opted out of Kelly’s first mandate in July. Counties will have the choice to opt-out of this one as well.