Wichita to help county enforce COVID-19 mask mandate, business restrictions

Amid an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 that has stressed local hospitals to the breaking point, Wichita has agreed to help Sedgwick County enforce its orders mandating protective face masks in public settings and putting restrictions on businesses and organized sports.

By a vote of 5-2, the City Council approved a resolution that will authorize city police, firefighters and code-enforcement officers to report violations to the county, which plans to take health scofflaws to court if necessary to gain compliance with public-health orders.

The county will take the lead role in all citations and prosecutions, with city officials acting in support by monitoring and reporting violations, said City Manager Robert Layton.

The council took action in a special meeting — with members Jeff Blubaugh and James Clendenin dissenting — after hearing a plea from representatives of Wesley Medical Center. The hospital has been hard-hit by an influx of patient as the coronavirus infection rate has risen drastically in recent weeks.

As he did on Wednesday at the County Commission, Wesley CEO Bill Voloch told the council the situation is nearing untenable proportions.

“My hospital is overrun with COVID,” Voloch said. “We are at that point where we are unable to take on much more.”

More appears to be coming. About 115 patients are being treated at Wesley for COVID now and Voloch said the projection is for that to rise to 200 next month.

On Wednesday, he said one out of 10 of those being hospitalized for COVID-19 end up dying in the hospital.

“I’m very concerned where we will be by the end of the year,” he said.

Council member Bryan Frye relayed a question from mask opponents online, who wanted to know why Wesley hadn’t prepared better for the surge in cases.

“Unfortunately there’s a lot of chatter on social media,” Frye said. “I think the public needs some reassurance.”

Voloch replied “We’ve been planning for this since March.”

He said the Wichita community had done a fairly good job of keeping down viral spread in June and July, but people appeared to grow tired of restricted activities and masks, and let their guard down.

Also, the hospital only has the rooms it has, he said. If it runs out, patients will have to be treated in the hallways, Voloch said.

“You can only plan for so much,” he said.

Frye, who ultimately voted for the city to assist the county, expressed some misgivings about enforcing health orders because they can be issued by the county’s health officer, Dr. Garold Minns, on his own authority.

“Giving a blank check to someone who’s not elected is kind of uncharted territory,” he said.

Minns, the dean of the University of Kansas Medical School in Wichita, is employed by the county as its health officer, a position required by state law.

The County Commission, which also serves as the Board of Public Health, has authority to overrule any orders Minns issues.

Minns last updated the COVID order on Nov. 10.

After hearing from Wesley officials Wednesday, county commissioners urged him to strengthen restrictions to try to get better control over rampant coronavirus spread.

Minns is expected to issue that stronger order within days.

Until then, the county health order currently in force contains the following provisions:

▪ Shopping — Retail stores are required to inform patrons that masks are mandatory to enter the business. Also, each store’s management is responsible for enforcing mask requirements and questioning those not wearing masks to determine if they have some personal exemption.

▪ Sports — Attendance at sporting events, tournaments and other recreational events is limited to a maximum of two spectators per participant. School sports will continue to be regulated by school boards and interscholastic athletic associations.

▪ Bars, dining and nightclubs — The closing time for bars and clubs currently is set at 11 p.m. Restaurants can offer only takeout service between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

▪ Table seating — In eating and drinking establishments, seating is capped at eight people per table, with at least six feet of separation or a Plexiglass or other physical barrier between tables.

The county also passed a resolution allowing law enforcement and code enforcement officials to issue code-violation citations.

Penalties could range up to a maximum $500 plus $20 court costs. No one could be jailed for violations.

Cities have to opt in to the county resolution to allow enforcement within their borders, which was the sole reason for Wichita’s special meeting Thursday.