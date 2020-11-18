Kansas Gov. Kelly issues new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 infections soar

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is imposing a new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases skyrocket and hospitals filled to the brim hold patients in hallways and emergency rooms.

Kelly is issuing an executive order that will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 25—the day before Thanksgiving— as health leaders engage in a desperate effort to slow the rate of infection, which threatens to overwhelm the state’s health care system.

The order reflects the Democratic governor’s second attempt at requiring mask use across the state, after the vast majority of counties quickly opted out of her first order in July. But the spread of the virus has intensified since then, especially in the last few weeks.

Kansas reported an additional 5,853 cases on Wednesday and another 60 deaths. Hospitalizations have risen 130 since Monday.

After Republicans attacked Kelly this summer for pushing what they characterized as a one-size-fits-all mandate, the governor is giving county officials one week to implement their own orders—with tailored requirements and exceptions—before the statewide mandate goes into effect.

Counties with their own mask orders by next Wednesday will be allowed to keep their local rules in place. Counties without a local order by next Wednesday will come under the statewide order, but state law still gives commissioners the ability to opt out.

Highlights of the mask mandate, according to a draft copy provided to The Star, include:

Masks must be worn inside any public space or in line to enter a public space

They must also be worn while outdoors in public spaces without the ability to maintain a 6-foot distance. Individuals who live together are exempt

Businesses must require customers and employees to wear a mask in any space visited by customers or members of the public

Children 5 and younger are exempt. Children 2 and under in particular should not wear a mask because of the risk of suffocation. Other exemptions tucked into the mandate largely resemble Kelly’s July order, including exemptions for the Legislature and Judiciary, which can set their own rules.

Kelly, who was expected to formally unveil the order at a news conference Wednesday afternoon, said her administration recognizes that each county faces unique challenges and “a one-size-fits-all approach can be difficult for some communities to navigate.”

“As COVID-19 continues to spread through Kansas communities and hospitalizations increase at concerning rates, it is clear we must take action to protect our communities and our economy,” Kelly said in a statement. “Today’s actions are a bipartisan package of recommendations from legislators, health professionals, and business leaders to increase participation in commonsense COVID-19 prevention practices.”

Kelly is issuing the mandate as a growing number of counties begin to again limit mass gatherings and take other steps as cases soar. Sedgwick County has ratcheted up fines for non-compliance with its local rules and Johnson County has cut gathering sizes, for instance.

A statewide public health campaign will also begin next week, the governor’s office said. The campaign, spearheaded by the Kansas Hospital Association, Kansas Chamber of Commerce, Kansas Farm Bureau and others, will encourage Kansans to wear masks, get tested for COVID-19 when necessary and avoid mass gatherings.

Kelly is also launching an influence campaign to convince residents to take precautions. Beginning this week, she is enlisting The Leadership Center, a Kansas-based leadership training center funded by the Kansas Health Foundation, to mobilize its nearly 12,000 alumni to lead virtual meetings across the state.

“The project will dramatically increase the number of local leaders – pastors, coaches, neighborhood leaders, business owners, community officials, and others to use their influence to combat the virus,” a statement from the governor’s office says.

The mask order and health campaign come as Kansas hospitals reach critical levels and ahead of a holiday that officials fear will fuel the spread of the virus.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Kansas and Kansas City metro area hospitals has risen from roughly 800 at the start of the month to more than 1,400, according to the Kansas Hospital Association.

Hospitals are struggling to deal with the influx. Stormont Vail Health, in Topeka, has converted hallways and waiting rooms into overflow spaces for patients. In Wichita, hospitals are holding COVID-19 patients in emergency rooms.

The percentage of staffed intensive care beds available in the Kansas City metro has improved from about 10% late last week to 17% as of Wednesday, but remains far from ideal. In south-central Kansas, 31% of staffed ICU beds are available. Statewide, the figure is 37%.

But nearly 44%of hospitals anticipate staffing shortages over the next week, which will limit their ability to respond to rising patient counts heading into Thanksgiving. In south-central Kansas, 61% of hospitals expect shortages.

“The fear with Thanksgiving is a lot of people inside will spread the virus and that will be another super-spreader event,” said Steve Stites, chief medical officer of the University of Kansas Health System. “And that could be really devastating to the community right now.”

The State Finance Council, a panel comprised of top Republican and Democratic lawmakers and chaired by Kelly, will likely review the new mask order later this week. In October, Kelly floated the possibility of a special legislative session on masks, but the governor and Republican leaders both emerged from a private meeting promising to seek action from local leaders first.

But county commissions will ultimately decide the fate of the mandate. As of Oct. 15, 24 of 105 counties had a mask order, according to data compiled by the Kansas Health Institute. Seventy-two counties had no health restrictions in place.

Under a deal Kelly struck with Republican lawmakers in June, commissions can opt out of statewide health orders after members have consulted health officials and declared that the governor’s order isn’t necessary to protect the health and safety of the county. They may also adopt an order that’s less stringent.