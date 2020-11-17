New ‘storymap’ has trove of info on Sedgwick County COVID crisis; here’s where it’s at

Amid major increases in Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the county has created a “storymap” to help residents understand the threat better.

The storymap offers far more detail than the county’s COVID dashboard, which has until now been the main source of public information on the local impact of the pandemic.

The storymap was demonstrated to county commissioners by epidemiology project manager Kaylee Hervey at a staff meeting Tuesday.

Using the storymap, residents will be able to see a much clearer picture of the spread and impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the community, she said.

One of the new features is a “toggle map” allowing people to instantly compare case rates and testing rates by ZIP code.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kansas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For example, the current maps shows the highest case rates — 350 to 766 cases per 10,000 residents — are concentrated in central Wichita in ZIP codes 67202, 67203, 67204, 67208 and 67214; plus rural west-county ZIP codes 67050 (Garden Plain) and 67149 (Viola).

But the most testing is being done in four ZIP codes: 67202 and 67204 (central Wichita), 67206 (east Wichita and Eastborough) and 67227 (northwest of Schulte).

Other improvements over the dashboard include:

▪ COVID clusters — including the types — nursing home, school, business, etc. — and the numbers of active clusters versus closed clusters.

The highest number of active clusters, 30, are in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, followed by schools, 10, and businesses, 5, the storymap shows. As of Saturday, 518 current cases of COID-19 were related to care facility clusters, 115 to schools and 107 to businesses.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

▪ Mass gatherings — Data for this metric remains somewhat sketchy, due to restrictions on contract tracing established by the state Legislature.

Of those with COVID-19, 89% those who got COVID the week of Nov. 8 reported they had attended a gathering where they may have caught the disease, although only 9% specified the type of gathering.

Among those who did provide full information, a little over half reported they’d attended a church event and slightly under half said they’d attended a party of some type.

▪ Age breakdowns — The storymap offers detailed data on what age groups are getting the virus and of those, how many have to be hospitalized.

The data shows new cases have shifted from the older age groups to younger as the pandemic has evolved.

In April, ages 70-79 and over 80 were the two groups with the most COVID cases per capita. Now, the highest disease rates are among those ages 20-29, 40-49 and 30-39, the storymap shows.

To see the storymap, go to www.sedgwickcounty.org and click on “Exploring COVID-19 Data.”