Three more COVID-19 clusters reported at Sedgwick County adult homes, officials say

Clusters have been reported at three more long-term care facilities in Sedgwick County.

Sedgwick County on Friday reported the 48 cases at three clusters in a joint release with the facilities — clusters at five long-term care facilities were reported on Thursday. The Sedgwick County COVID-19 dashboard shows a total of 44 clusters at long-term care facilities. Those clusters account for 934 of the 16,800-plus cases in Sedgwick County, or about 5.5%, the dashboard shows. A Sedgwick County spokesperson said long-term care facilities account for 79 of the 137 deaths in Sedgwick County, or nearly 58%.

The latest clusters do not have deaths associated with them.

Here’s a closer look at those clusters:

New Hope Valley Center at 821 W. 3rd in Valley Center

The Oxford Grand at New Market at 3051 N. Parkdale in Wichita

Wichita Presbyterian Manor at 4700 W. 13th Street North

Across the country, officials have struggled with clusters at long-term care facilities. In Kansas, clusters at long-term care facilities account for 563 of the 1,256 deaths, or about 45%.

A cluster is typically considered active until 28 days have passed without any new cases. A cluster is generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time.

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his five years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
  Comments  
