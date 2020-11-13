Coronavirus update: Kansas reports 6,282 new cases

Kansas set a record of new COVID-19 cases on Friday with 6,282.

It was the first report that reached the 6,000 mark since the Kansas Department of Health and Environment started reporting on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in mid-May. The previous high was 5,920 cases reported on Monday.

The new cases and 41 new reported deaths brought the state’s total to 115,507 cases and 1,256 deaths. It also brought the average total of daily cases during the past week to 2,553. Kansas averaged 13 deaths a day over the last week.

The daily cases and deaths have been trending up since the new reporting days in mid-May, when there were 100-plus cases a day and an average of a couple of deaths a day.

November has also had the percent of positive cases skyrocket. It is at 20.2% so far in November. April had a high of 13.9% followed by October’s 9.5%.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kansas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The percent of positive cases has risen since roughly Oct. 18. The percent of positive cases then was 8.1%. It was 20.1% on Wednesday, the latest day available.

The age of people hospitalized and dying continue to skew older while the majority of cases are in younger age groups.

Roughly 2,160 of the 4,325 hospitalizations, or about 50%, are 65 or older. Of the deaths, 1,052 of the 1,256 are 65 or older.

The majority of cases fall into the 18-to-24 age group. That age group has 20,332 cases, or about 17.6%, of the total 115,507 cases. Nearly 45% of cases are people ages 34 and younger.

Sedgwick County also reports roughly 45% of its cases are people ages 34 and younger.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Sedgwick County also continues to see its percent of positive cases reach record highs. The rolling 14-day average was at around 23.7% on Wednesday, the latest day available. It has been mostly trending up since being under 5.5% at the beginning of October.

The KDHE reports Sedgwick County has 19,504 cases, which is about 16.9% of the state’s total. Sedgwick County has about 17.7% of the Kansas population, according to the 2019 U.S. Census estimate.

Sedgwick County has also reported 137 deaths, which is about 10.9% of the state’s total.