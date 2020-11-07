Wichita council member tests positive for COVID-19; mayor and others in quarantine

Wichita council member Brandon Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19 and the mayor, other council members and some city staff are in quarantine for two weeks, officials said Saturday.

The City of Wichita tweeted the news shortly after 2 p.m.

City staff being quarantined includes city manager Robert Layton. The affected staff won’t be able to return to City Hall until around Nov. 18.

“The City continues to strongly urge all Wichita residents and City employees to practice safe social distancing whenever possible, to wear face masks when distancing isn’t possible, limit public exposure and to wash hands frequently,” the City of Wichita tweeted.

Johnson said he had a cough Thursday that worsened Friday, so he went to be tested. He received his results Saturday morning.

“I’m fine. I just have a fever,” he said. “My voice sounds a little funny but I am not experiencing anything bad.”

The Wichita City Council had a meeting Tuesday. They also have offices nearby one another.

