155 cases and no deaths reported in COVID-19 clusters at Sedgwick County adult homes

Four clusters with 155 cases and no deaths were reported at Sedgwick County long-term care facilities on Friday.

The 40 identified long-term care facilities clusters so far in Sedgwick County account for roughly 6.3% of all cases in the county but a much larger percentage of deaths. The last update of deaths tied to long-term care facilities was on Oct. 1 when 55 of the roughly 93 deaths, or about 60%, occurred at those facilities.

Sedgwick County now has 137 deaths, according to the Sedgwick County Health Department.

Sedgwick County announced the clusters Friday in a joint news release with the facilities.

Here is a list of the facilities:

Catholic Care Center at 6700 E. 45th Street North in Bel Aire

26 staff members and 40 residents staff have tested positive

Everyone has been tested and the facility will do follow-up testing

Testing was done after three staff, two contractors and a visitor tested positive on Oct. 22

There is an 11% positive rate among residents and an 8% positive rate among employees

LakePoint Wichita at 1315 N. West Street in Wichita

13 staff members and 45 residents have tested positive

Everyone has been tested and all have completed isolation and have recovered

Orchard Gardens at 1600 S. Woodlawn in Wichita

Seven staff members and 12 residents have tested positive

Reeds Cove Health and Rehabilitation at 2114 N. 127th Court East in Wichita

Six staff and six residents have tested positive

Facility-wide retesting occurring weekly

A person is considered to have recovered from COVID-19 if symptoms have been gone for three days or if 10 days have passed since symptoms started, whichever is longer, according to the Sedgwick County Health Department.

A cluster is typically considered active until 28 days have passed without any new cases. A cluster is generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time.

Sedgwick County is currently seeing daily percent positive rates in the high teens but the White House considers anything over 10% to be in the red zone — the highest zone possible.