Coronavirus
155 cases and no deaths reported in COVID-19 clusters at Sedgwick County adult homes
Four clusters with 155 cases and no deaths were reported at Sedgwick County long-term care facilities on Friday.
The 40 identified long-term care facilities clusters so far in Sedgwick County account for roughly 6.3% of all cases in the county but a much larger percentage of deaths. The last update of deaths tied to long-term care facilities was on Oct. 1 when 55 of the roughly 93 deaths, or about 60%, occurred at those facilities.
Sedgwick County now has 137 deaths, according to the Sedgwick County Health Department.
Sedgwick County announced the clusters Friday in a joint news release with the facilities.
Here is a list of the facilities:
Catholic Care Center at 6700 E. 45th Street North in Bel Aire
- 26 staff members and 40 residents staff have tested positive
- Everyone has been tested and the facility will do follow-up testing
- Testing was done after three staff, two contractors and a visitor tested positive on Oct. 22
- There is an 11% positive rate among residents and an 8% positive rate among employees
LakePoint Wichita at 1315 N. West Street in Wichita
- 13 staff members and 45 residents have tested positive
- Everyone has been tested and all have completed isolation and have recovered
Orchard Gardens at 1600 S. Woodlawn in Wichita
- Seven staff members and 12 residents have tested positive
Reeds Cove Health and Rehabilitation at 2114 N. 127th Court East in Wichita
- Six staff and six residents have tested positive
- Facility-wide retesting occurring weekly
A person is considered to have recovered from COVID-19 if symptoms have been gone for three days or if 10 days have passed since symptoms started, whichever is longer, according to the Sedgwick County Health Department.
A cluster is typically considered active until 28 days have passed without any new cases. A cluster is generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time.
Sedgwick County is currently seeing daily percent positive rates in the high teens but the White House considers anything over 10% to be in the red zone — the highest zone possible.
