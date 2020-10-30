Wichita Board of Education to stick with plan and revisit in-person students on Nov. 9

The Board of Education for Wichita Public Schools voted 4-3 on Friday night to stick with its Oct. 20 plan for students during the second-nine weeks of school — which is set to start Nov. 12.

The BOE could change its course during a Nov. 9 meeting.

The special meeting Friday was called partly to discuss the “rapid increase” in COVID-19 cases, according to the agenda.

The school board voted Oct. 20 to allow approximately 60% of middle and high school students to return to in-person classes in a hybrid format for the second nine-weeks. Parents of elementary students had the option of fully in-person or fully remote under the current plan, but they cannot change their choice from what it was before the school year started. Middle and high school students have been remote since the beginning of the school year.

The district’s current gating criteria calls for all students to be remote and sports to stop.

Board member Stan Reeser made the motion for the school district to continue with its Oct. 20 plan. The board plans to hear from health officials and discuss its gating criteria more at the Nov. 9 meeting.

School board members Ben Blankley, Ron Rosales and Ernestine Krehbiel dissented during Friday’s special meeting.

This story will be updated.

Contributing: Jason Tidd with The Eagle