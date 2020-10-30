Coronavirus update: Kansas sees record days this week

Two days this week saw Kansas break the 1,000 threshold of positive COVID-19 tests, according to Kansas Department of Environment data.

On Tuesday, 1,057 people that were tested had results that were positive for COVID-19. It was the highest number available on KDHE data going back to Aug. 2. The number was broken Wednesday when 1,086 people had positive test results.

Nine hundred and thirty-three cases on Oct. 21 appears to be the previous high.

Tuesday had a total of 7,536 people tested, for a positive rate of 14%; Wednesday had 6,990 people tested, for a positive rate of 15.5%. The number of people tested on those days was not high compared to the available data.

More than 10,000 people were tested on nine different days during the 89 day period.

A different graphic from the KDHE, which shows date of diagnosis, shows Tuesday and Wednesday were the highest number of people being diagnosed since the beginning of the pandemic. Tuesday had a record 1,183 people diagnosed, which was broken a day later by Wednesday’s 1,227. It appears only five other days broke the 1,000 mark and all happened in October.

Testing by month

October is in its final couple of days and has seen a total of 107,027 tests so far. In the previous three months there were between 111,000 and 122,000 tests each month.

Kansas had its first COVID-19 case reported on March 7, and that month had a percent positive rate of 7.3%.

Here’s a look at the percent of positive tests each month since:

April — 13.8%

May — 6.8%

June — 4.9%

July — 7.9%

August — 8.1%

September — 7.1 %

October — 9.1%

The daily percent of positive cases has risen steadily since the beginning of October. The month started with a daily percent positive of around 6.3%. It broke the 10% mark on October 22 and has been above 10% ever since.

Before Oct. 22, only Aug. 29 broke the 10% marker, according to the data going back to Aug. 2.

The KDHE reported an increase of 3,136 cases and 22 deaths on Friday, which were increases of roughly 3.8% and approximately 2.2%.

Kansas has had a total of 85,181 cases and 1,029 deaths.

Sedgwick County figures

Sedgwick County’s number of positives rose by 623 to 13,138, according to the KDHE. Sedgwick County has the second-most cases in the state, following Johnson County, which has 15,817.

Sedgwick County officials have reported 129 COVID-19 deaths. Sedgwick County has also had its percent of positive cases steadily rise in October. Sedgwick County started the month at less than 5.5%, but has been at over 10% since Oct. 22.

The percent of positive cases was at roughly 14.5% on Thursday, the latest day for which data is available. That number could change as cases from that day are finalized.