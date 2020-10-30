Inmate at Hutchinson prison with COVID-19 dies days after another prisoner

A second Hutchinson Correctional Facility inmate that tested positive for COVID-19 has died, making it the second death in days, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The KDOC said Friday that an inmate in Hutchinson died Thursday, which was the eighth inmate death related to COVID-19. The man tested positive on Oct. 16 and was taken to a hospital on Oct. 19.

“He was a 50-year old asian or pacific islander male with underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition,” the KDOC said in a news release. “The resident was serving a 195-month sentence for aggravated criminal sodomy. He had been imprisoned ... since September 2015.”

A 66-year-old man with “underlying medical concerns” died Tuesday. He tested positive on Oct. 13 and was taken to the hospital on Oct. 16.

“The resident was serving an indeterminate life sentence for aggravated sodomy,” according to a former KDOC news release.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kansas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He had been in a KDOC prison since August 1988.

The KDOC has had a total of 11 deaths: three staff and eight inmates. The KDOC has had 3,609 cases at 10 facilities. The Hutchinson prison has had 911 cases, according to the KDOC.