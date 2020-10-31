Second COVID-19 cluster appears at Reflection Living senior care facilities, records show

A cluster of COVID-19 cases has reappeared at a Wichita long-term care business that previously had a COVID-19 cluster with two deaths, an official said.

Reflection Living previously had 15 cases and two deaths before the cluster was closed, records show. Reflection Living has had another cluster reported this week. Fourteen cases — two staff and 12 residents — have tested positive at two sites, according to the Sedgwick County Health Department.

The sites are:

Reflection Living Pearl House at 625 S. Maize in Wichita and

Reflection Living Hidden Lakes at 550 S. Circle Lake in Wichita

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kansas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sedgwick County spokesperson Kate Flavin confirmed it is the same company that previously had a cluster, but Flaving did not identify where the previous cluster occurred within the company’s facilities.

Sedgwick County has had 133 COVID-19 deaths, according to the health department. A large chunk of those deaths occurred at long-term care facilities. The last update of deaths tied to long-term care facilities was on Oct. 1 when 55 of the roughly 93 deaths, or about 60%, occurred at those facilities.

There have been a total of 40 clusters at long-term care facilities. Those facilities have had roughly 825 cases, which is about 6.8% of all of Sedgwick County’s 12,169 cases.

A cluster is typically considered closed once 28 days have passed without any new cases. A cluster is generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time.