Three new coronavirus clusters reported at long-term care homes in Sedgwick County

Three more long-term care facilities are reporting multiple coronavirus cases, the Sedgwick County Health Department announced late Friday.

The three clusters involve 45 residents and 25 staff who have been infected. They include:

Medicalodges Goddard: Senior Living and Care at 501 Easy Street in Goddard

Regent Park Assisted Living at 10600 E. 13th Street North in Wichita

Rolling Hills Health and Rehab at 1319 S. Seville in Wichita

“With high levels of COVID-19 still circulating in the Sedgwick County community, there is only so much we can do to prevent workers from being exposed in the community, getting infected and unknowingly bringing it into the facilities where they work,” said county health department Director Adrienne Byrne in a written statement. “Following (Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Kansas Department of Health and Environment) recommendations and guidance for Long Term Care Facilities continues to be vital in keeping staff and residents safe.”

In total, the Sedgwick County Health Department has reported 33 clusters with 627 cases at long-term care facilities. A cluster is generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time.

