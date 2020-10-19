Kansas has another record-breaking weekend with new COVID-19 cases

Kansas had another record-breaking increase in COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 2,113 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new coronavirus disease deaths on Monday. The increases occurred after the state’s Friday morning report was released.

The 2,113 new cases is the most of any Monday-Wednesday-Friday report from the KDHE, breaking the record set last Monday of 2,055.

There have now been 72,968 total cases and 872 deaths in Kansas since the pandemic started. There have also been 3,421 total hospitalizations, which was an increase of 51.

All of the new deaths were patients aged 55 or older. There was at least one new hospitalization in every adult age group.

The number new cases over the weekend marked a statewide increase of nearly 3%. In the Wichita area, only Kingman County had a percentage change less than the statewide increase.

Sedgwick County has had 10,927 cases, which was an increase of 350 cases or 3.31%.

Reno County has had 1,738 cases, which was an increase of 102 cases or 6.23%.

Butler County has had 1,343 cases, which was an increase of 49 cases or 3.79%.

Cowley County has had 506 cases, which was an increase of 24 cases or 4.98%.

Harvey County has had 499 cases, which was an increase of 18 cases or 3.74%.

Sumner County has had 255 cases, which was an increase of 13 cases or 5.37%.

Kingman County has had 120 cases, which was an increase of one case or 0.84%.