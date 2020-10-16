Wichita schools release COVID-19 list showing cases at each school

Wichita Public Schools released a list breaking down COVID-19 cases by date and school on Friday, one week after The Eagle filed a request under the Kansas Open Records Act.

The list was published online at usd259.org/Page/18740. It offers the first detailed breakdown of cases appearing at each school. Prior to the breakdown, USD 259 had released weekly data for six weeks about how many staff tested positive and at what type of school: elementary, middle, high, kindergarten through eighth, special school or a non-attendance center. The same information for students was released a few weeks after staff information was first reported.

The data shows at least 46 staff tested positive before USD 259 started to report cases on Sept. 4 — its first weekly report that included cases from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3. School didn’t start until Sept. 8.

There have been 21 cases since last Friday to Wednesday, the latest day that shows a positive test. Elementary schools had nine of the cases and continue to be the worst impacted, the records show.

A total of 189 positive cases were reported at the schools since Aug. 1 — 118 staff and 71 students with 34 being in-person and 37 remote.

Additionally, staff quarantines have reached a high of 328. An additional 97 staff have been quarantined since last week’s report, including 45 at the elementary level.