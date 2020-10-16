Sedgwick County official extends bar and club curfew despite COVID-19 cases rising

Despite a growing number of COVID-19 cases, the Sedgwick County health officer approved an order on Friday that extends the time bars and clubs can stay open.

“Locally, our case numbers have started increasing but testing has not increased,” Dr. Garold Minns said in a news release. “I appreciate our community’s diligence in following the recommended healthy behaviors but we need to really stick to them during cold and flu season.”

The order takes effect Thursday and lasts until Dec. 9. It extends the time bars, nightclubs, restaurants and other businesses that serve alcohol can stay open from midnight to 1 a.m. The businesses have to keep occupancy at 50% or less of what’s allowable under the fire code. That number will differ between businesses.

Requirements for time and capacity have been broken in the past, according to reporting from The Eagle.

Businesses serving alcohol have gone from being forced to shut down to having curfews of 11 p.m., midnight and now 1 a.m. The orders have also switched between being voluntary to mandatory. The latest order is mandatory and requires businesses and patrons to comply with mask requirements.

Those businesses can stay open past 1 a.m. “solely for curbside and carryout services.”

Liquor sales at businesses that serve alcohol are down roughly 28% from July through September compared to the same period last year, according to Kansas Department of Revenue data. Liquor sales from stores are up roughly 18% during that same time.

“Which tells you bars are limited on capacity and maybe some of them are still closed,” KDOR Director of Taxation Steve Stotts said. “So instead of going to the bar and buying their drink, they’re going to the liquor store and taking it home with them.”

Sedgwick County has more than 10,577 COVID-19 cases, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Sedgwick County has reported 120 deaths.