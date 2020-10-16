Coronavirus update: Kansas breaks record for the fourth consecutive week

Kansas broke its weekly COVID-19 case count for the fourth week in a row while also breaking the previous record for weekly deaths, according to Kansas Department of Environment data.

Friday’s report showed an increase of 1,700 cases and 21 deaths, bringing the total to 70,855 and 859. It also brought the weekly total to 5,048 cases and 96 deaths. The weekly cases and deaths are both records.

The previous weekly death record was 85, set in mid-September.

This week included 67 deaths reported on Wednesday, which set a record for the most in a single report. Previous record-breaking death reports had disclaimers from the KDHE that the increase was due in part to a review from the Office of Vital Statistics. Wednesday’s report included no such disclaimer.

In mid-May, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment went from releasing data daily to releasing it on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The weekly report of 5,048 cases and 96 deaths set records for average cases and deaths over a week. During the past week, Kansas averaged 721 cases and 14 deaths a day when rounded to the nearest whole number.

In mid-May, Kansas averaged around 100 cases a day and a couple of deaths a day. It’s been mostly rising since mid-May.

Two weeks ago, KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman predicted new cases could increase to as many as 900 a day on average in the coming months, according to the Associated Press.

Last week, on Oct. 9, the KDHE reported 905 cases.

Sedgwick County has the second-most cases in the state with 10,577, an increase of 279 from Wednesday. Sedgwick County has reported 120 deaths.

