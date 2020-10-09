More Wichita school employees test positive for COVID-19, records show

A total of 49 Wichita school employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the first weekly report was released on Sept. 4, according to the report released Friday.

The five previous reports were all in the single digits before Friday’s report showed an additional 23 cases. Twelve of the new cases came at the elementary level, where 24 cases, or roughly 49% of the total, have been reported.

An additional three students attending classes in person tested positive, bringing the total to 17. Two were at the elementary level, where 13 total students have tested positive.

Ten remote-learning students tested positive as well, creating a total of 22 remote students have tested positive in the past few weeks.

This is the third week USD 259 released student data.

The report includes testing from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8.

In addition to the employees who tested positive, 101 more employees were put under quarantine. The total of employees under quarantine is now 280, which is 10 more than last week.

USD 259 has 7,308 employees on-site, according to the report. The district has a total enrollment of 47,230.