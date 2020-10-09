Two more COVID-19 clusters with no deaths linked to Sedgwick County care facilities

Two more COVID-19 clusters have been reported at long-term care facilities in Sedgwick County, according to a joint release Friday by Sedgwick County and the organizations.

Long-term care facilities account for at least 27 clusters, according to the Sedgwick County COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard shows a total of 51 clusters in the county. A cluster is generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time.

Those facilities account for just under 6% of the 9,000-plus known cases in Sedgwick County but make up at least 58% of all deaths. A county spokesperson said on Oct. 1 that those facilities accounted for 55 COVID-19 deaths. Sedgwick County now has 94 deaths.

The clusters reported Friday have no deaths associated with them.

The release offers these details about the clusters:

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kansas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cheney Golden Age Home, 724 N. Main in Cheney

Four staff and three residents have tested positive.

All residents have been tested and staff are tested daily.

Sunflower Meadows, 5502 Polo Drive in Wichita

Three staff and six residents have tested positive.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

All residents have been tested and staff are tested weekly.