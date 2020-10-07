Wichita Eagle Logo
Kansas identifies more active COVID-19 clusters. List has only 38 of 225 outbreaks.

State public health officials have identified more locations with outbreaks of COVID-19, but the list has less than a third of the new active coronavirus clusters in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment publishes its list of active clusters every Wednesday, but the majority avoid identification due to the state’s criteria. The KDHE reported 225 active clusters, but only 38 were named.

Last week, the state identified 39 of 219 active clusters.

Naming the locations is intended to provide “more transparency,” as well as “empower Kansans to be more proactive about assessing their own personal risk,” the KDHE website states.

The KDHE reported 46 new clusters in the last week, but only 14 locations were added to the list of active clusters. Some of those 14 may have been old clusters that had been previously dropped from the list or were not previously identified due to the listing requirements.

Those 14 clusters were at Benedictine College, Bethel College, Fort Hays State University, Derby High School, Pittsburg High School, Bunge Corporation in Atchison, the Cargill plant in Dodge City, US Foods in Topeka, Rosewood Services group home in Great Bend, Central Booking in Olathe, Stout-Henrichs Chiropractic Clinic in Dodge City, Healthcare Resort of Leawood, Redbud Village in Plainville and Sheridan County Health Complex Long Term Care in Hoxie.

Clusters are generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time. The KDHE list identifies most types of outbreaks with five or more cases among Kansas residents with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. The number of cases on the list only include cases within the last two weeks.

Locations are removed from the list once there are no longer five or more cases with symptom onset dates in the last two weeks. Home-based daycares and private events are excluded due to privacy concerns.

The criteria kept about 83% of active clusters off the list. That meant locations were not identified for ongoing outbreaks at 69 long-term care facilities, 25 businesses and meatpacking plants, 23 schools, 22 colleges or universities, 14 private events, seven group homes, seven health care facilities, six government offices, six sports teams or events, five correctional facilities and three religious gatherings.

There are no active clusters in categories for bars and restaurants, camps, daycares, public events or travel

The full list of active cluster locations identified by the KDHE is available below, or online under the cluster summary tab of the health department’s dashboard at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.

College or University

Schools

Private Businesses and Meatpacking Plants

Health Care Facilities

Group Living

Correctional Facilities

Long-Term Care Facilities

