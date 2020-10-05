Kansas getting 870K rapid coronavirus tests. They’ll be targeted at high-risk areas

Kansas has received 57,000 rapid COVID-19 tests, with 870,000 ultimately expected, significantly beefing up the state’s rapid testing capability as flu season approaches.

Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday announced the arrival of the first shipment of tests from the federal government. The tests will be deployed in aid of her new testing strategy, which seeks to increase testing in places at high-risk of virus transmission.

“As we implement our unified testing strategy, these newly available tests will support our efforts to protect Kansans in nursing homes, schools and correctional facilities,” Kelly said at a news conference.

The Democratic governor said the rapid tests represent much-needed resources that will help the state health department “effectively execute” the testing strategy. She said the tests will be delivered over the next three months.

The tests are arriving at a perilous moment for Kansas in its fight against the coronavirus. The state reported nearly 1,600 new cases over the weekend and eight deaths. As of Monday, 706 people have died.

Kansas saw its highest new case rolling average ever in late September, according to tracking performed by The New York Times. The average has been on an upward trend since August.

The hundreds of cases now being recorded each day come ahead of a flu season in which doctors expect many people to be potentially confused about whether they have COVID-19 or the flu. Both diseases have similar symptoms and health officials expect the demand for testing to rise in the winter months.

President Donald Trump’s administration in August unveiled a $760 million initiative to provide 150 million rapid tests across the United States. The tests, the Abbott BinaxNow, uses nasal swabs and can produce results within 15 minutes.

Kelly said Vice President Mike Pence and other Trump administration officials briefed governors last week about the tests.

“Our state must have access to test kits, swabs and PPE (personal protective equipment) and other tools to safely and effectively test our population,” Kelly said.

Kelly said the rapid tests will be targeted at high-risk areas and that the administration plans to start with schools. On Monday, Kansas reported active virus clusters in three schools and one school district: Baldwin High School in Baldwin City, Buhler Grade School in Buhler, Meade Elementary School in Meade and a cluster in USD 443 schools, which services Dodge City.

Collectively, the clusters contain 42 cases that have been reported in the past two weeks. Additionally, outbreaks among high school sports teams account for another 21 cases over the same time.