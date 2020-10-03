Some Wichita-area school districts report weekly COVID-19 cases. Here’s the latest

The Wichita school district reported its worst week of staff testing positive since it started to release data at the beginning of September.

Nine staff tested positive from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 and 80 more were quarantined, bringing the total to 270 employees quarantined. There were 162 under quarantine during last week’s report.

A USD 259 spokesperson has not responded to questions from The Eagle about what schools have been impacted by cases or the effect of the rising number of quarantines.

A total of 26 employees have tested positive since the beginning of September. Twelve have been at elementary schools.

Elementary schools also have the most student cases.

In the second week of reporting student numbers, 10 students tested positive to bring the total to 14. Eight of the new cases happened at the elementary level.

Elementary schools have 11 of the total cases.

Remote learning students saw another six positive cases, bringing the total to 12.

Maize schools

In the week ending Friday, the Maize school district reported one staff and five students tested positive.

The positive staff member worked at the pre-kindergarten through fifth grade level. The district’s dashboard lists a total of three positive cases at that level.

Five additional students between sixth through 12th grades tested positive. In all, a total of one pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade student and four students between sixth through 12th grades have tested positive.

The dashboard totals seem to indicate that the five latest cases would be in addition to the totals reported, since more cases have been reported this week at the sixth through 12th-grade levels than there is total in the category.

Derby schools

The Derby High School football team was identified as a COVID-19 cluster this past week.

A cluster is generally defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 with a common place and time.

Over a week ending Friday, two staff tested positive at the elementary school level and 10 students at Derby High School.

Andover schools

The Andover school district’s last weekly update was through Sept. 25.

The district had one positive staff case at the elementary level and one student case at the high school level.

USD 385’s three weeks of reports show a total to three positive staff cases — one at each level — and five students cases. Three of the student cases occurred at the high school level.