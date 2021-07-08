The Aquarium set to reopen in new location after 28 years in Old Town

Tonya and Rick Spears, opened the Aquarium in Old Town 28 years ago and this is their first ever move. The store opens for business next Wednesday at 513 S. Woodlawn and they cite improved parking as upside for the move. The Wichita Eagle

Twenty-eight years after they first set up shop at the Aquarium in Old Town and four and a half months since closing their doors to move, Rick and Tonya Spear are ready to show off their new aquatic pet store location.

The Aquarium will open for business Wednesday at 513 S. Woodlawn.

“I think everyone will be excited about door-front, door-side parking, not having to fight the Old Town traffic,” Rick Spear said.

The Spears’ 25-year-old maroon clownfish made the move to the new store in May after the owners finished installing new plumbing to accommodate their aquatic menagerie.

The new space is slightly larger — roughly 2,500 square feet compared to the 2,000-square-foot Old Town store.

“We’re not quite as cramped. It’s a little bit more comfortable inside,” Spear said.

Old Town parking and climbing rent drove the husband and wife duo to relocate their store for the first time in more than a quarter century. Like many other small business owners, they say they’re looking for a fresh start after surviving a difficult year of closures and complications brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were closed, like a lot of businesses, I think it was April, May of 2020 when COVID started to get serious,” Spear said.

“All of the sudden, we’re not only in the middle of this pandemic still but having trouble getting supplies — fish, dry goods, et cetera — sales being interrupted and now closing to move.”

He called the last year “kind of a nightmare” but said he’s optimistic about the future in a “new and improved” store.

“We’ve taken everything that we were doing downtown and kind of just improved on it, using 28 years of experience as far as layout, the aquariums, the life support system for the fish,” Spear said.

“We are happy with our decision and very happy with our new location.”