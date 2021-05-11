Established Wichita salon owner expanding with a ‘pop-up salon’ inside Towne East

Susan Brady is expanding her Sugar Salon into Towne East Square with what she’s calling a “pop-up salon.”

You’ve heard of pop-up restaurants and pop-up markets.

Now, something new is popping up in Wichita — a pop-up salon selling Aveda products inside Towne East Square.

Next month, Sugar Salon owner Susan Brady plans to open a full-service salon on the upper level of the mall, just outside of the old Sears space. She’s taking over the spot that was previously occupied by Regis Salon and is calling it a pop-up salon, she said, because she has the option of making it a temporary or permanent setup, depending on how it’s received.

The new salon, Brady says, will be an expansion of her already established Sugar Salon at 513 N. Woodlawn and will provide the mall with a service it’s lacking. The mall salon will staff six to eight stylists and will offer a full range of services, from cuts to colors to hand-tied hair extensions. Sugar Salon carries Aveda products, so people out shopping at the mall will now be able to stop in and pick up their hair products, too.

Brady said she hopes to have the new salon open sometime in early June.

The space is basically turn-key, Brady said, and she decided it would be a good way to reach a new audience and expand her business.

“I don’t like to sit still too long,” she said. “I like change. I liked to be inspired, and I like to try new things. When this opportunity presented itself, I thought, ‘Why not do something like this that our team can experience?’ It’s just one more thing to keep us fresh and excited, and it can only help our local community and our local job force.”

Brady has been a salon owner in Wichita since 2004 and previously owned Urban Image in Old Town Square and Salon Lush at Occidental Plaza. She opened Sugar Salon in 2013.

People can follow Sugar Salon’s Facebook and Instagram pages to find out when exactly the mall salon will open, she said. On opening day, she’ll be offering giveaways to the first 50 people through the doors.