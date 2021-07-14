National sporting goods and entertainment chain Scheels coming to Towne East Square

Scheels is an employee-owned sports retailer that will open in Towne East Square in 2023.

Towne East Square has landed a national sporting goods and entertainment chain store. Scheels, an employee-owned retailer with stores in 13 states, announced Wednesday that it plans to open a Wichita location by spring 2023.

In a news release, Scheels said the Wichita store will feature entertainment attractions, specialty shops and boutiques, as well as interactive arcade games and sports simulators. A candy store and cafe are also planned for the store.

“SCHEELS is an exciting and dynamic, family friendly brand that is a perfect example of the type of fresh, new experience Simon is known for cultivating,” said Mark Silvestri, executive vice president of Simon, the real estate trust that owns Towne East.

Scheels said it expects to hire 400 employees. Wichita’s store will be the chain’s 31st, including one Kansas location in Overland Park.

“With the success of our store in Overland Park, we are thrilled to bring a second Scheels location to the state of Kansas, specifically to Wichita,” said Scheels CEO Steve M. Scheel.