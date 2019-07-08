You can now return Amazon orders free, unboxed, at this department store chain

Amazon shoppers wishing to return purchased items have a new option for avoiding the hassle of boxing and labeling or standing in line at the post office.

Free Amazon returns can now be made at all 1,150 Kohl’s department store locations in the U.S. — including Wichita’s east and west stores and nearby locations in Derby, Hutchinson and Salina.

Amazon customers can drop off eligible unboxed items, which Kohl’s will package and send to Amazon return centers on their behalf.

To return unwanted items at the department store, customers must select the Kohl’s dropoff option on Amazon’s Online Returns Center. Amazon will then email them a QR code to show a customer service rep upon arrival.

In a release, Amazon stated its goal is to make buying online and returning “as easy as possible” for customers. No-box returns can also be made at physical Amazon stores, select Whole Foods Market grocery stores and nearly 4,800 UPS Store locations, Amazon said.