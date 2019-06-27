Only one Wichita Walmart will be open 24 hours starting next week

2015: Walmart readies for Black Friday (FILE VIDEO -- 2015) Walmart media representative Meggan Kring talks about the company's efforts to bring in more customers during the Thanksgiving weekend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO -- 2015) Walmart media representative Meggan Kring talks about the company's efforts to bring in more customers during the Thanksgiving weekend.

Early-morning shopping trips to Walmart could soon take a lot longer in Wichita.

Starting next month, only one Wichita Walmart store will be open 24 hours.

The retail chain confirmed Thursday that its location at 21st and Maize (10600 W. 21st St.) will be the only one open 24 hours a day, starting July 6.

Its five other local stores will be open as late as 1 a.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The following Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily:

29th and Rock (3030 N. Rock)

55th and Meridian (5475 N. Meridian)

Kellogg and Dugan (6110 W. Kellogg)

Kellogg and Greenwich (11411 E. Kellogg)

The store at Pawnee and Broadway (501 E. Pawnee) is already open from 6 a.m.-midnight daily.

In a statement, Walmart’s media relations office said the chain is “continually looking at how we can best serve our customers,” and that, “based on a recent review of shopping patterns at our Wichita stores, we adjusted hours and reallocated resources to better serve our customers during peak shopping periods.”

Still in need of a 24-hour shopping option and don’t want to drive out to NewMarket Square?

On the east side of Wichita, the Walgreen’s at Central and Hillside (3333 E. Central) and the Dillons Marketplace at Central and Rock (7707 E. Central) are currently open 24 hours a day.